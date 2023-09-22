Machine-gun case sees guilty plea

A North Little Rock man is facing a maximum prison term of 15 years after pleading guilty Thursday in federal court to possession of firearms by a felon and possession of a machine gun, with both charges in connection to a 2022 shooting incident.

Jermey Jordan, 27, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. He was indicted in September 2022 by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on one count each of possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court records, Jordan was identified as one of four assailants who shot up an occupied vehicle on July 14, 2022, at a North Little Rock business, wounding one of the vehicle occupants. According to the affidavit, the vehicle, a grey Kia Optima, sustained heavy damage with multiple bullet holes in the rear bumper, quarter panel, rear window, side window and tires. Multiple bullet holes were also located in the concrete wall of the business at which both victims worked and to which they fled for safety.

At the scene, police found 32 expended 9mm cartridges scattered throughout the parking lot and in the street, the complaint said.

One of the victims, records said, saw four people shooting at the vehicle, one of whom the victim identified as “CoolMo,” later identified as Jordan through his Face-book profile. A Facebook live video produced on July 25, 2022, the complaint said, which the victim summarized for investigators, showed Jordan wearing a red shirt, camouflage shorts, red hat, a tote bag across his chest and holding three firearms — one of which appeared to be fitted with a “Glock switch” which enables a Glock pistol to fire automatically with one trigger pull — walking back and forth between his residence and outside in the street.

A check of Pulaski County jail records, according to the complaint, showed that Jordan was arrested on July 20, 2022, for failure to appear on charges of 1st degree battery, possession of firearms by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm in a vehicle, and that he was released on $100,000 bond four days later, on July 24, 2022.

A search of Jordan’s residence on Aug. 9, 2022, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti, turned up a Metro Arms Corp. .45 caliber pistol, a Glock .40-caliber pistol fitted with a machine-gun conversion device, a second machine-gun conversion device, assorted ammunition in various calibers, assorted firearm parts and accessories — including three drum magazines in .223 caliber, .40 caliber and 7.62mm — a cellphone and suspected cocaine.

After accepting Jordan’s guilty plea to both counts contained in the indictment, Moody told him he would be scheduled for sentencing following completion and adoption of a pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office, which he said normally takes between 60 and 90 days. He ordered Jordan remanded back into federal custody to await sentencing.