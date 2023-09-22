Man accused of stabbing three people in Conway arrested after manhunt

Conway police on Friday afternoon arrested a man suspected in the stabbing of three people earlier in the day, a post from police on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, states.

A roughly three-hour manhunt ended in the arrest of Josh Johnson, 20, who officers arrested around 1:15 p.m., the post states.

Johnson had fled on foot from the scene of a domestic dispute in the Quail Creek Subdivision on Old Highway 25, police said. Officers arrived there around 9:32 a.m. Friday and located three people who had been stabbed.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were in stable condition Friday afternoon, the post states.

A canine unit from the Arkansas Department of Corrections was used in the course of the manhunt in the area surrounding the crime scene, the post states.

The post did not list what charges Johnson will face in the stabbing. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.