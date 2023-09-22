Man’s trial is set in voyeurism case

HOT SPRINGS -- A man accused of peering in the windows of a Hot Springs couple's house is set to stand trial on multiple misdemeanor charges on Nov. 16.

Jason Scott Krauss, 46, faces charges of voyeurism, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, public intoxication, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

He was arrested Aug. 5, after a couple told a police officer they heard someone on their roof "messing with their windows" and "scratching on the screen" in their fenced-in backyard, according to probable cause affidavits.

The officer said he found Krauss in the back yard, about four feet from the master bedroom window, with his pants unzipped, and arrested him after a brief chase and struggle.

Police said Krauss's wallet was found outside the master bedroom window, where a hole had been cut in the screen, and the couple reported finding about $100 in damage on their roof.