Mexican trains halted amid torrent of migrants

HUEHUETOCA, Mexico -- Thousands of migrants riding atop railway cars in Mexico this week or waiting in mile-long lines by the tracks to hitch a ride to the U.S. have triggered the closure of one U.S. border crossing and forced Mexico's largest railroad to suspend dozens of freight trains.

But the upsurge has also revealed a much larger phenomenon -- an almost unbroken chain of migrants being shuffled from Colombia through the Darien Gap jungle into Panama on an industrial scale that could approach 500,000 this year.

Those migrants are then moving steadily without interruption up through Central America into Mexico and on to the U.S. border.

"Behind us, there are thousands more. It's continuous," Juan Carlos Leal, a Venezuelan migrant who was waiting Wednesday with his 5-year-old son beside railroad tracks about 35 miles north of Mexico City.

He and other migrants waiting to hop passing trains -- some while still running -- in the Mexican town of Huehuetoca said 3,500 migrants are being moved every day through jungle camps organized by smugglers on the Colombian side of the Darien Gap, because that is the number of people that can fit in each camp.

The dangerous jungle crossing has been reduced from over a week to as little as two days for the strongest walkers, by a network of guides, established camps and rudimentary trail markers that start in the Necocli, on Colombia's side of the gap.

Venezuelan migrants in Huehuetoca said the Darien operation appears to be dominated by Colombian paramilitary groups, which funnel part of their proceeds to Panama's autonomous Indigenous groups.

Panama's government said earlier this month that it would increase deportations to confront the record-breaking flow of migrants through Darien.

The smuggling network can now get migrants from Venezuela to central Mexico in just over two weeks, an odyssey that once could take months. Detentions along the U.S.-Mexico border soared 33% from June to July, according to U.S. government figures, reversing a plunge after new asylum restrictions were introduced in May.

The migrants are still preyed upon by corrupt officials, gangs, thieves and sexual abusers almost every step of the way. At least a half dozen of the migrants in Huehuetoca described seeing the same dead bodies -- a woman and her newborn baby, a young couple, an older, heavy-set man -- decomposing along the jungle trail in Darien.

But it is in Mexico where they face perhaps the deadliest part of their journey, apart from the jungle: hopping aboard freight trains. Migrants have long crossed Mexico aboard the trains, collectively known as "The Beast," at levels that fluctuated with efforts to keep them off.

Mexico's largest railroad, Ferromex, said Tuesday it had temporarily halted 60 freight trains because so many migrants had climbed aboard that it was unsafe to move the cars. In recent days, there have been about a "half-dozen regrettable cases of injuries or deaths" among migrants, it said in a statement.

The flood of migrants into Eagle Pass, Texas, led U.S. Customs and Border Protection to close one of two bridges leading into the city from the Mexican town of Piedras Negras. The agency said the bridge was temporarily closed "in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody."

A Venezuelan migrant laughs as she jokes with her husband, who gave her a few flowers he picked in the grass, as they wait along the rail lines in hopes of boarding a freight train heading north in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Migrants walks along a rail line hoping to board a freight train heading north, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2023. Ferromex, Mexico's largest railroad company announced that it was suspending operations of its cargo trains due to the massive number of migrants that are illegally hitching a ride on its trains moving north towards the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Migrants watch a train go past as they wait along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train heading north, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2023. Ferromex, Mexico's largest railroad company announced that it was suspending operations of its cargo trains due to the massive number of migrants that are illegally hitching a ride on its trains moving north towards the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Migrants walks along a rail line hoping to board a freight train heading north, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2023. Ferromex, Mexico's largest railroad company announced that it was suspending operations of its cargo trains due to the massive number of migrants that are illegally hitching a ride on its trains moving north towards the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Migrants watch a train go past as they wait along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train heading north, one that stops long enough so they can hop on, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2023. Ferromex, Mexico's largest railroad company announced that it was suspending operations of its cargo trains due to the massive number of migrants that are illegally hitching a ride on its trains moving north towards the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Migrants wait along the rail lines in hopes of boarding a freight train heading north in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

