The nation in brief: Murderer pleads guilty to fraud in S.C.

Murderer pleads guilty to fraud in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Thursday to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering in his first admission to a crime.

Murdaugh, 55, is serving life without parole in a South Carolina prison for shooting his wife, Maggie, and younger son Paul. He has denied any role in the killings since their deaths in June 2021. "I want to take responsibility. I want my son to see me take responsibility. It's my hope that by taking responsibility that the people I've hurt can begin to heal," Murdaugh said Thursday, standing in his orange South Carolina prison jumpsuit.

Murdaugh admitted to stealing from money meant to provide care for a man paralyzed from the neck down in a wreck, from two sisters who were children when they lost their mother and brother in a crash, the estate of his longtime maid who died in a fall at the family home and from others.

Murdaugh still faces about 100 different charges in state court. Authorities said he committed insurance fraud by trying to have someone kill him so his surviving son could get $10 million in life insurance, but the shot only grazed Murdaugh's head. He is scheduled to face trial on at least some of those charges at the end of November.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Footage leads in trial of McClain death

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A police lieutenant testified Thursday on how body cameras collect "digital evidence" as prosecutors called their first witness in the trial of two Denver-area police officers over the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who, alongside George Floyd and others, was raised up by protesters as a searing example of excessive force used against people of color.

It's the first of several trials stemming from McClain's death in 2019 after officers in the suburb of Aurora put him in a neck hold and paramedics injected him with the powerful sedative ketamine. Officials have determined the sedative played a key role in McClain's death, and police are now banned from using that type of neck hold.

McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was stopped while walking home from a convenience store after a 911 caller reported him as "sketchy."

Officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt are both charged with criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault, all felonies. A third officer and two paramedics are also charged in McClain's death and are scheduled for trial later this year.

The confrontation was captured in detail by police body camera video, which prosecutors began introducing as evidence through their first witness, Lt. Delbert Tisdale. Prosecutors played numerous bodycam clips Wednesday, including one in which they said McClain spoke his last words: "Please help me."

Mississippi auditor seeks college change

JACKSON, Miss. -- Calling numerous social science and humanities degree programs "indoctrination factories," Mississippi's auditor says the state should defund several college majors and invest in subjects that match the state's workforce needs.

In a report published Tuesday, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, a Republican, proposed tying public investment to workforce needs instead of providing funds without regard for the degree programs, as has traditionally been the case. Too many college graduates are leaving Mississippi, and aligning degree programs with labor market demand might stem the tide, White said.

In numerous statements on social media leading up to the report's publication, White said there should be no taxpayer funding for "useless degrees" in "garbage fields" like Urban Studies, Anthropology, Sociology, German Literature, African American Studies, Gender Studies and Women's Studies.

One way to stop the outmigration is to have the state increase funding in degree programs with higher earning potential right after graduating, such as in engineering or business management, according to White's report.

Texas AG Paxton attacks rivals in talks

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attacked his Republican rivals and displayed an openness to challenging U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in 2026 while speaking out for the first time since his acquittal of corruption charges at his impeachment trial last week.

He did not discuss accusations that he misused his office to protect a political donor, which were the backbone of Paxton becoming just the third sitting official in Texas' nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Paxton did not testify during the two-week impeachment trial and is still under FBI investigation. Instead, Paxton used prerecorded interviews, released Wednesday, with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and a Texas conservative activist to lay into Republicans who drove his impeachment and to assert that his career is far from over.

Asked by Carlson why he doesn't challenge Cornyn, who is up for reelection in 2026, Paxton said, "Hey look, everything is on the table for me."



