Murfreesboro vehicle collision results in woman’s death

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

A woman was killed in a wreck in Murfreesboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Felicia Summers, 57, of Delight was killed in a collision on Arkansas 26 in Murfreesboro around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report.

Summers was headed east in a 2010 Toyota Prius when a westbound 2009 Honda CR-V veered across the center line and struck her car head-on.

The Prius crashed into a ditch on the south side of the road. The driver of the Honda, 42-year-old Sarah Cox of Nashville, was partially ejected through the driver's side window and taken to UAMS Medical Center. An unidentified minor who was a passenger in the Prius was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Print Headline: Woman dies in Murfreesboro crash

