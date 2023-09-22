Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. Cloud's cause of death was an "acute intoxication" due to the "combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines," the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said. The actor was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25. Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria." In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," according to the family's statement.

A little-known painter with a poofy perm, aviator eyeglasses and an unruly brown-gray beard looked into the camera for the first time in 1983 and spoke to an audience that over the next four decades would grow into the millions and make him one of the most famous artists in the world. "Hi, I'm Bob Ross, and ... I'll be your host as we experience the joy of painting," he said, holding a palette and standing next to a blank canvas. " ... I think there's an artist hidden in the bottom of every single one of us, and here we will try to show you how to bring that artist out, to put it on canvas." Ross spent the next 27 minutes transforming that blank canvas into "A Walk in the Woods," a still life of a gray, rocky path leading away from blue waters to cut through a forest of brilliant yellowing trees. More than 40 years later, that painting from the first episode of Ross' famous PBS instructional TV show, "The Joy of Painting," is for sale. What Ross donated to a PBS station in 1983 so it could be auctioned off is now on the market for $9.85 million. What no one knew when Ross painted "A Walk in the Woods" is that he would go on to star in more than 400 episodes of "The Joy of Painting," which aired from 1983 to 1994, a year before Ross died of lymphoma at the age of 52. His fame has only grown in the nearly three decades since his death. Bob Ross Inc., the company that owns the rights to his TV shows, has more than 5.6 million YouTube subscribers. The 635 videos posted by the company have been viewed more than 610 million times. In death, Ross has become one of the most famous painters in the United States, beloved for his gentle teaching style and relentless optimism. "People want to paint. It's like a secret thing that people want to do. And it's just sort of, you know, he's blown the lid off of it," Bob Ross Inc. President Joan Kowalski said. " ... He's telling you constantly that you really and truly can do it."