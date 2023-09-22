Walmart trying out

veterinary clinics

Walmart Inc. is trying out a veterinary clinic concept it calls Walmart Pet Services at a Georgia Supercenter.

Like the veterinary practices it's had as tenants inside Walmart stores since 2018, Walmart Pet Services was developed in collaboration with PetIQ LLC. Besides making and distributing pet medications and treats, PetIQ offers veterinary services in 41 states with more than 2,600 retail partner locations.

But unlike the tenant clinics, a Walmart spokeswoman said, Walmart Pet Services is entirely owned by Walmart. The company said the clinic offers routine veterinary care, grooming services and a self-serve dog wash at low, transparent prices.

Kaitlyn Shadiow, vice president of merchandising, pets, said the Georgia location "will serve as a pilot where we'll learn how best to work with our collaborators and optimize services to deliver on quality, affordability and accessibility."

Walmart Pet Services has its own storefront, like Walmart Health clinics. The Dallas, Ga., store in which the pilot veterinary clinic is located is the same one that housed the first Walmart Health clinic.

-- Serenah McKay

E-vehicle maker set

to team with tribe

Electric vehicle maker Canoo Inc. has partnered with the Pawnee Nation to facilitate job growth in the clean energy industry, the company said Thursday.

"Under this agreement, the Pawnee Nation and Canoo will work together to train workers and develop suppliers for Oklahoma's growing clean energy industry," Tony Aquila, Canoo's chairman and chief executive said in a statement.

The agreement will concentrate on building workforce skills; developing suppliers for parts and services; supporting education of Pawnee students; and supplying Canoo vehicles built in Oklahoma to the Pawnee Nation.

"This partnership brings diversification for us as we engage in industries we currently have not explored," Pawnee Nation President Misty M. Nuttle said in a statement. The Pawnee Nation is based in Pawnee, Okla.

In August, Canoo said its operations in Oklahoma are gearing up to produce 20,000 vehicles a year, while reporting a second-quarter loss of $70.87 million.

-- John Magsam

Day's drop of 4.49

puts index at 840.30

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 840.30, down 4.49.

"The equities selloff accelerated for a third consecutive day of losses with the S&P 500 Index closing near the June 26th low as investors continue to digest hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.