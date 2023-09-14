NFL Week 3 Five Best Over/Under Bets

The Chiefs bounced back in Week 2, and so did I with my five over/under total bets.

It wasnt easy, but Im back on the winning side after posting a 4–1 record last week. Im still mad at the Chargers and Titans for preventing me from having a perfect weekend after my under bet ticket was shredded to pieces the same way … never mind. Ill be nice to the L.A. and Tennessee defenses.

No need to dwell on the one loss after having a 2–3 record in Week 1. But then again, someone might have had a five-team parlay based on my over/under total bets from Week 2. The payout could have been a downpayment for a beach house in the Los Angeles area. Wait, thats my dream, but anyway. Lets continue making money.

​​Here are the five best over/under bets for NFL Week 3 (all total numbers are from SI Sportsbook).