NFL Week 3 Odds and Best Bets

Now is the perfect time to enter SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest for the chance to win $10,000.

If youve never played before, heres how it works: Simply pick 10 games against the spread correctly and you can win up to $10,000. The more picks you get correct, the more free bets you earn. And whats even better? Youre not competing against anyone and theres no fee to enter. Just pick the winners. Thats it!

Heres an extra bonus: We have gathered SIs experts to give their picks, so you can make the most informed decisions and be well on your way to that $10,000 prize. Last week our experts went 5-3. For the season, we are 11-5.

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Here is the 10 games on the slate and a link for this weeks Perfect 10 at SI Sportsbook:

Jen Piacenti: (1-1) : Titans +4.5

Lets face it: Losing Nick Chubb was brutal for the Browns, and they have had mediocre play at best from their new franchise QB, Deshaun Watson. Sure, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt will still be viable behind a strong o-line, but the matchup with the Titans is not a good one. The Titans have held opposing runners to a league-low 2.65 yards per carry through the first two games and they have yet to allow a rushing touchdown. The way to beat the Titans is through the air and that could be a tall order as Watson has a 55.1% completion rate through two games (33rd among QBs). The Titans will also have some trouble running vs. the Browns, but I believe Tennessee has the better coach. I expect this to be a low-scoring, close contest. Give me Tennessee and the points.

Kyle Wood (2-0): Ravens -8.5

This is a hefty number for the Ravens to cover, but consider this: Theyre 2–0 against the spread, having upset the Bengals on the road and blown out the Texans as an even heavier favorite the week before. Baltimore is not the model of health with injuries along the offensive line and in the secondary, but the Colts could be without their best offensive weapon if quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) doesnt suit up Sunday. Gardner Minshew held the lead after the rookie exited but the two touchdowns Richardson scored in the games first six minutes is what Indy would need to keep up with Baltimore. After an up-and-down opener, Lamar Jackson looked fully in control of Todd Monkens offense last week. Take the Ravens to handle business at home.

Michael Fabiano (1-1): Titans +4.5

The Browns are in rough shape after the loss of Chubb, and Watson has looked pretty bad since his return to action last season. Thats good news for the Titans, who will shut down Ford and force the suddenly turnover-prone Watson to the air. Tennessee is also 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine games on the road, so Im taking King Henry and company in what will be a very low-scoring game. Oh, and another stat for you wagerers out there … the under has hit in seven of their last 10 road games.

Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network

Craig Ellenport (1-1): Browns -4.5

Maybe Im putting too much faith in the notion that Watson can shake off a miserable Monday night game in Pittsburgh, but its not like he needs to completely get back to his MVP play of 2019. Just make a few plays, dont turn the ball over and let Clevelands defense take care of the rest. Watsons struggles and Chubbs injury have overshadowed the fact that the Browns have allowed just one offensive touchdown in two games against division rivals. They held Cincinnati to three points and allowed one big offensive play vs. the Steelers offense. If not for a pair of defensive scores by Pittsburgh, the Browns win that game, 22-12. Sure, the Titans scored 27 last week, but that was against the Chargers. Anyone can score 27 against the Chargers. Even without Chubb, Cleveland rallies this week and shuts down Tennessee.

Gilberto Manzano (2-0): Seahawks -4.5

The Panthers dont have the firepower to keep pace with the Seahawks, who regained their offensive rhythm last week in the thrilling win against the Lions. Geno Smith and the Seahawks might have trouble vs. a stout Panthers defense, but they could score 20 points and still win by double digits. Thats how bad Carolina has been during its first two games with rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers were held to 10 points against the Falcons in the season opener and only managed 17 points at home vs. the Saints last week. Now the winless Panthers will get on a plane to play in possibly the loudest environment in the NFL.

Matt Verderame (2-0): Dolphins -6.5

The Dolphins could be laying 10 points in this game and Id still side with them. Theyre playing a Denver team that just lost consecutive home games to offenses led by Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Howell. Miami has been attacking all areas of the field in its passing game, especially deep with the unstoppable Tyreek Hill. Denver has a tremendous corner in Patrick Surtain II, but the front seven isnt getting home, ranking 31st in pressure rate. Give me Miami by at least two scores.

Conor Orr (0-2): Falcons +4.5

Trust the guy who is 0-2, right? But in all seriousness, I like Atlanta to stay close in a lot of games this year, principally because of their ability to run the ball. Detroit, despite a heavier reliance on rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, is going to try and keep it on the ground as well to avoid the wonderful unpredictability of Atlantas defense.

Bill Enright (2-0): Ravens -8.5

This game should be UGLY thanks to the downpour and high winds Tropical Cyclone 16 is expected to bring to the Mid-Atlantic region. Plus, Gardner Minshew is starting at quarterback in place of rookie Anthony Richardson. So in a bad weather game, I'm picking the team with a better defense that is facing a backup quarterback and has a stronger rushing attack on offense. Ravens in the rain to make it RAIN!!!

* +21 in CO, VA, MI. Registered & verified players only. Promotion is valid for selected periods of time as determined by SI Sportsbook. Free Bet tokens must be claimed in 3 days and expire after 7 days. General withdrawal restrictions and full T&Cs apply.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.