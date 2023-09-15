NFL Week 3 Player Props to Target

Lets check out some player props for Week 3! Last week, we were on our way to going a perfect 5-for-5 before Anthony Richardson left the game for concussion protocol. Prayers up for Richardson, and we are hopeful he returns this week for a juicy matchup with Baltimore.

Turning the page to Week 3, there are a lot of fun values on the board at SI Sportsbook. In addition to the player props below, also consider the overs for Tony Pollards rushing and receiving props, as well as the over for Justin Herbert and his primary receivers, Keenan Allen and MIke Williams.

Lets get to it.

Kirk Cousins over 288.5 passing yards (-115)

Cousins has passed for an average of 354 yards per game this season and hes facing a Chargers team that has allowed an average of 356 yards per game to opposing passers. This game total is the highest of the week, and is a pick 'em at SI Sportsbook, indicating we should be getting a shootout. With weapons such as Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison, we can expect Cousins to air it out again at home on Sunday.

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott over 12.5 rushing yards (-120)

The Cardinals allowed 59 rushing yards and a rushing TD to Daniel Jones in Week 2 after allowing 11 rushing yards and a rushing TD to Sam Howell in Week 1. Prescott scrambled for 14 vs. the Jets last weekend, and Ill bet there will be a designed run play or two on Sunday for Dak in Arizona.

Kenneth Walker III over 64.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Panthers have allowed an average of 97 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs across the first two contests. Walker has emerged as the leader in this Seattle backfield, owning 67% of the teams rushing attempts. He has yet to eclipse this mark in the first two games, but this matchup and the game script should help him hit the over, and the Seahawks are favored by 6.5 at home.

Jonathan Mingo over 36.5 receiving yards (-115)

On the other side of this Seattle game will be the Panthers who will come to battle with Andy Dalton under center. In a game where they are likely to be playing from behind, I am betting on the rookie to exceed this player prop for the first time this season. No Panthers receiver has played more snaps than Mingo who has lined up both in the slot and outside, and his 45% air yards share leads the team as well. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have allowed the second-most receiving yards and a 72.3% catch rate to opposing wideouts this year.

Derrick Henry under 70.5 rushing yards (-115)Derrick Henry over 13.5 receiving yards (-115)

I fully expect Henry to be featured in this matchup, but the fact is that the Browns have been pretty stout vs. the run this year, allowing 68 rushing yards per game to opposing runners. Now, of course Henry is not just any runner. He made it to only 80 last week in an easier matchup with the Chargers and he only mustered 63 vs. a similarly tough Saints run defense Week 1. Instead, I like him to go over his receiving prop. Henry has seen seven targets this season and turned them into 71 yards, exceeding this prop in both contests this year. Meanwhile, the Browns defense has allowed an average of 41 receiving yards per game this season to opposing runners.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.