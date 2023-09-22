



FOOTBALL

Burrow's status uncertain

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't panicking, even while facing the prospect of playing the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night without Joe Burrow. The Pro Bowl quarterback didn't practice Thursday and is day-to-day with a lingering injury to his right calf. The Bengals started 0-2 for the second consecutive season. The 1-1 Rams have been better. They upset the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, then came away with plenty of positives in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua set an NFL single-game rookie record with 15 catches for 147 yards.

Police thank Louisville players

Louisville Metro police are thanking Cardinals football players on social media for coming "to the rescue" in helping right a flipped vehicle in an accident this week near their L&N Stadium home field. A video posted Thursday by LMPD's X, formerly known as Twitter, account shows a vehicle traveling through an intersection by the stadium's southeast corner on Monday. The video blurs the crash but shows at least five Cardinals players and another motorist help flip the wrecked vehicle onto its wheels before first responders arrive. The video states the driver sustained minor injuries and will be OK. It does not identify the Louisville players who helped in the rescue.

BASEBALL

Vladdy day-to-day

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got good news Thursday when an MRI on his right knee showed inflammation and no structural damage. Guerrero was held of the starting lineup for the second straight night as the Blue Jays completed a three-game series with the New York Yankees. He is day-to-day and could be available off the bench on Thursday night. Toronto opens a three-game series in Tampa, Fla., against the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. About two hours before Wednesday's game, Toronto Manager John Schneider said Guerrero's sore right knee has been "barking" for a couple of days and he's been "grinding" through it. Guerrero went 0 for 5 Tuesday night in a 7-1 victory and was lifted for a pinch-runner in the ninth inning after reaching on an error. He said he had been dealing with knee pain all season but woke up with the inflammation Tuesday. A three-time All-Star, Guerrero is hitting .264 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and a .781 OPS in 147 games.

BASKETBALL

G'town coach steps away

Georgetown women's basketball Coach Tasha Butts is taking time away from the team to focus on her health in her ongoing battle with breast cancer, the school announced Thursday night. Associate head coach Darnell Haney will take over in her absence. Butts was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer in 2021. The diagnosis inspired the Tasha Tough campaign which has brought awareness and raised money to bring quality care to women who can't afford it through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The 41-year-old Butts was hired as Georgetown's head coach in April after several years as a college assistant elsewhere, including at Georgia Tech and LSU. She replaced James Howard, whose contract was not renewed after four consecutive losing seasons at the school. Butts played college basketball at Tennessee from 2000-04 and played professionally in the WNBA and overseas.

Sabally WNBA's most improved

Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings has been named the WNBA's Most Improved Player after averaging career bests with 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The fourth-year pro set a franchise record with seven consecutive double-doubles early in the season. Sabally was fifth in the league with 14 double-doubles and recorded her first career triple-double. The 25-year-old averaged 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 11 games last season. She was the second overall pick in the draft by Dallas in 2020 out of Oregon.

HOCKEY

Senators sold

The sale of the Ottawa Senators is finally official. The NHL announced Thursday that the transfer of the club to a group led by Michael Andlauer has been unanimously approved by the league's board of governors, and that the transaction has been completed. The Senators said Andlauer will assume control of the team's operations effective immediately. The Andlauer group reached an agreement to purchase the club in June for nearly $1 billion. The Senators went up for sale last November following the death of Owner Eugene Melnyk, whose daughters are retaining 10% of the team. Andlauer is the founder and chief executive officer of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which owns health-care supply chain companies, and the founder of Toronto-based merchant bank Bulldog Capital Partners. His ownership group includes Farm Boy grocery store co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Ottawa real-estate development giant Claridge Homes. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said earlier this month that finalizing the sale had been complicated by the number of investors under the Andlauer umbrella. The approval of the sale was announced on the opening day of NHL training camps. The Senators haven't made the playoffs since 2017, when the they fell a goal short in the Eastern Conference final.

GOLF

Tour to return to Maui

The PGA Tour is returning to Maui five months after the deadly wildfires devastated nearby Lahaina. Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis sent a memo to players. The Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua is January 4-7. It has been the first tournament of the calendar year since 1999. The Aug. 8 wildfires killed at least 97 people with some 31 people still missing. Kapalua is about 10 miles away, but a third of its staff lost their homes and possessions. The tour says Governor Josh Green has told them to go forward realizing its economic and charitable impact.

BETTING

Kentucky off to "strong start"

Gov. Andy Beshear says sports betting in Kentucky is off to a strong start. The governor said Thursday that preliminary numbers show more than $4.5 million in sports wagering since the launch two weeks ago. He says the pace will pick up significantly in a week when mobile wagering launches. Sports wagering facilities opened across the Bluegrass State on Sept. 7 in the first phase of the rollout, made possible when the Legislature finished work on a bill to legalize, regulate and tax sports wagering in late March during the final hours of its annual session. Beshear quickly signed the measure into law. Beshear placed the first sports bet at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, fulfilling a pledge that his administration would launch sports wagering in time for the NFL regular season. Opening day for sports betting came on the same day as the NFL's first game of the season. Starting Sept. 28, Kentuckians can begin placing sports wagers on their mobile phones.









Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stands in front of sports betting kiosks at Churchill Downs, Sept. 7, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Sports betting in Kentucky is off to a strong start right out of the gate, attracting more than $4.5 million in wagering since launching two weeks ago, Beshear said Thursday, Sept. 21. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)





