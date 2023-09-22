100 years ago

Sept. 22, 1923

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The vast and ponderous machinery of the federal government, prodded by Cabinet officers taking time from the affairs of state, is being moved in an apparently vain effort to succor a little French girl deserted, divorced and left destitute in Arkansas by her former husband. ... The girl -- Mrs. Jeannette Shewmake -- is at Smackover, Ark., attempting to earn a living for herself and her 20-month-old child. ... Unable to understand sufficiently the English language, it is represented that Mrs. Shewmake did not know what he was doing when she signed papers permitting her husband to secure a divorce.

50 years ago

Sept. 22, 1973

The Legislative Council was asked to study the possibility of the state acquiring script approval on all motion pictures produced in Arkansas. The council referred the proposal to the legislative Joint Interim Committee on the Judiciary. Representatives Lacy Landers of Benton and Bobby G. Newman of Smackover proposed the study. Landers said that he had heard some adverse comment about the movie, "White Lightning." The film, which stars Burt Reynolds, was shot in central Arkansas, some of it at Benton, and Arkansas is identified as the setting in the movie.

25 years ago

Sept. 22, 1998

Hollywood came to the corner of Capitol Avenue and Main Street to set up shop for a day on Monday. The stars' trailers and several 18-wheelers parked along Main and Capitol streets took up three blocks. People walking down the street at the right time could get an autograph from Jamie Lee Curtis, decked out in a beehive hairdo and blue circa-'70s pantsuit; watch John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, saunter across Capitol Avenue in a skintight, flowered miniskirt; say hello to veteran actor Andy Griffith; or catch a glimpse of Arkansas native and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton ducking into a trailer marked for "Claude Ruby." The vacant old Stephens building on the corner was the set for office scenes in Thornton's latest film, "Daddy and Them."

10 years ago

Sept. 22, 2013

Ozell Sutton was named the 2013 Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Honoree and was recognized along with 10 others for his role in the desegregation movement. Sutton, a Gould native, was the event's only living honoree. The names of all 10 were inscribed on Civil Rights Heritage markers on the sidewalk in front of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce building at 200 E. Markham St. The day-long celebration at the chamber also featured those working now to continue Little Rock's transition to a diversely prosperous city of equal opportunity. The event was co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Institute on Race and Ethnicity. Sutton, 87, was part of the civil-rights movement in Little Rock and around the country.