Parkview unstoppable in victory





The Little Rock Parkview Patriots flexed every muscle they had Thursday night.

They took a 40-point lead into halftime and beat Hot Springs 54-7 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

On the first Parkview drive, the Patriots (4-0, 1-0 5A-South) scored in four plays, with senior quarterback Eric McGehee hitting sophomore Kyrick Fulks for a 39-yard catch and run to take a 7-0 lead.

On its third drive, Parkview scored in two plays when junior Monterrio Elston took an end-around 77 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown to make the score 14-0.

On its fourth drive, the Patriots scored on one play -- a 65-yard rush up the middle by senior Jaden Ashford to make it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Hot Springs quarterback Matthew Contreras hit fellow senior TJ Brogdon at the goal line for a 38-yard touchdown pass for the Trojans (3-1, 0-1), making the score 21-7.

"They've got guys that can go over there and you have to give those guys credit," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "They're Division I football players, they're that for a reason and they made a play."

Parkview held Contreras to 11-of-27 passing for 187 yards.

On the Patriots' next drive, Ashford scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run with 9:03 left in the second quarter

Over the next 1:32 of game time, the Patriots converted two onside kicks, ran five offensive plays and scored 14 points for a 41-7 lead.

Six Parkview players scored touchdowns with two touchdown passes by McGehee. The Patriots totaled 294 yards of offense in the first half.

Elston finished with 4 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown and 2 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Ashford rushed 9 times for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. McGehee completed 5 of 8 passes for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"We got a lot of weapons over there, and it's tough to defend," Bolding said. "I've had to defend it as a defensive coach in the past against teams that have a lot of offensive weapons. You can't cover all of them, you can't double-team all of them.

"It makes for a real competitive practice. And it makes it fun. I would say that we're pretty deep at the skill position."

On Hot Springs' second offensive play in nearly 4 1/2 minutes, running back Perry Jones Jr. fumbled at his 18. Two plays later, the Parkview offensive line opened a hole on the left side for running back Coby Davis to run through for 14 yards and a touchdown, making it 47-7.

With a running clock in the second half, the Patriots dominated possession. Early in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Emmanuel Bunting connected with Kyron Marshall for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 54-7.

"Nothing bad to say about Hot Springs or anybody in our conference, tt's just right now at Parkview, we are clicking on all cylinders," Bolding said, "and we want to try to keep doing that. We're going continue to challenge our players and try to raise the bar."









