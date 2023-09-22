Police make 2nd arrest in homicide

LITTLE ROCK — Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a second person who will face a capital murder charge in a Sept. 13 killing at a Kanis Road hotel, a social media post from police states.

Detectives arrested Brandon Jones, 32, on Wednesday, who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Jonathan Foster, 30, according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from Little Rock police.

He was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday evening, an online inmate roster showed.

On Sept. 15, police arrested Kaitlyn Johnson, 27, who faces capital murder and fentanyl trafficking charges, in Foster’s death.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 6:10 p.m. at the MainStay Suites at 10800 Kanis Road located Foster, who had been shot and later died of his wounds at an area hospital.