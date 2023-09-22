Rams vs. Bengals Week 3 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

Mondays Super Bowl LVI rematch between the Rams and Bengals might be played without two of the biggest stars from that game.

Cooper Kupp (hamstring), who was the MVP of the Big Game, is on injured reserve and Joe Burrow (calf) might be out as well. The uncertain status of Cincinnatis franchise quarterback has seen this spread shift rather dramatically.

The Bengals were once favored by as much as a touchdown, but that line has ticked down to show Los Angeles as a 2.5-point road underdog at Paycor Stadium. The total is set at 43.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Bengals Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Rams (+120) | Bengals (-141)

Spread: LAR +2.5 (-110) | CIN -2.5 (-118)

Total: 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Monday, Sep. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN2

Rams vs. Bengals Best Bet: Rams Over 20.5 Points (-110)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is averaging 320 passing yards through the first two games othe season. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles and Cincinnati Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Bengals are 0–2 against the spread so far this season while the Rams are 2–0.

Los Angeles ranks second in the NFL in yards per game (406) and third in passing yards per game (315.5).

Cincinnati allows the fifth-most yards per game (382.5) and more than half of that comes on the ground (192).

Puka Nacua set the rookie record last week with 15 receptions against the 49ers.

The last game Burrow missed was Week 18 of the 2021 season due to a sore knee. The Bengals had already clinched the AFC North by that point.

The Rams offense is off to a hot start, having scored 30 points in an upset win over the Seahawks and 23 on the stingy 49ers defense in a loss last week. Matthew Stafford has thrown for over 300 passing yards in each game as fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua asserted himself as the veteran quarterbacks favorite target with Kupp out. He ranks second in the league in receiving yards (266), first in targets (35) and first in catches (25).

Cincinnatis defense has been better defending the pass than the run through two games. The Bengals are one of 12 defenses that allow fewer than 200 passing yards per game. However, they have the second-worst run defense in the NFL. The Browns ran for over 200 yards in a blowout Week 1 win and the Ravens nearly matched that output last Sunday.

L.A.s running game has not been very efficient, but second-year back Kyren Williams has a nose for the end zone with four touchdowns already after he didnt score at all as a rookie. The backfield is all his after Cam Akers was traded to the Vikings earlier in the week.

If Burrow cant play Monday, backup quarterback Jake Browning is set to make his first career start against a Rams pass defense that ranks fifth in passing yards allowed per game. Browning will benefit from having receivers JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins to throw to, though Chase has had a slow start to the season with just 70 yards through two games.

Cincinnati only scored three points in the opener against Cleveland but bounced back to score 24 the following week against Baltimore. Joe Mixon could be in line to see a larger workload than usual if its Browning under center instead of Burrow. He logged 17 touches last week and 16 the week before.

The Rams are currently ninth in the league in points per game (26.5) and kicker Brett Maher has been a huge help with three made field goals in each game. When Los Angeles gets in field-goal range, Maher has been able to connect. Both of his misses came from beyond 50 yards.

The way Stafford has this offense rolling, 21 points seems well within reach for the Rams on the road given they were able to score more against San Francisco just last week.