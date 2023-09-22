Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Emanuel Franco-Calixto, 29, of 1075 Brookhaven Court in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Franco-Calixto was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Angel Orengo-Roman, 23, of 1070 Evergreen St. in Centerton, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Orengo-Roman was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Raphael Borjes, 64, of West Granite Street in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Borjes was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Bryant Owens, 31, of 405 Sisters Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Owens was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Brandon Crist, 28, of 1416 Midway Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Crist was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Eric Winters, 30, of 218 S. Mock St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Winters was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Kenneth Torres-Negron, 36, of 2606 S.W. 16th St. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking. Torres-Negron was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.