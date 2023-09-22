Sheridan plays host to Jacksonville as both teams seek first season win

Sheridan returns home tonight seeking its first win of the season.

The Yellowjackets will host Jacksonville at 7 p.m. in a matchup of winless teams.

Sheridan (0-3, 0-2 in 6A East) fell 49-21 last week at West Memphis, but has a good chance to pick up a home win tonight. Similarly, Jacksonville (0-3, 0-2) is coming off a 48-13 home loss to Marion.

The Yellowjackets haven't started the season the way they had hoped, but the next two weeks could provide a lifeline for their season. Sheridan gets the Titans at home this week, then hosts Sylvan Hills the next. Both teams are 0-3.

Sheridan and Jacksonville have both struggled defensively. Opponents are averaging 47 points per game against Sheridan and 51.3 against the Titans, but the Yellowjackets have the advantage on offense. The Yellowjackets are averaging 26.6 points per game, while Jacksonville is scoring 18.

Jacksonville senior running back Kentrell Thompson leads the Titans' offense with five touchdowns. He is averaging 135.5 yards per game.

In Sheridan's last home game, junior quarterback Brady Dillon threw four touchdown passes to go with 289 yards.

Sheridan beat Jacksonville 49-0 last season, making this a good opportunity for new Yellowjackets head coach Tyler Turner to earn his first win in Grant County.

Harding Academy at Stuttgart

Stuttgart (3-1) begins Conference 4A-2 play today at home against Harding Academy (3-0). The Ricebirds beat Forrest City 27-12 last week, while the Wildcats are coming off a 51-27 win against Booneville.

This game will be the first meeting this season between two of the conference's top three teams, with Lonoke being the other. The winner of this game will take a big, though not decisive, step toward a possible conference championship. The Wildcats won it last year after moving up from Class 3A, denying Stuttgart a third-straight title.

Harding Academy has proven itself against top teams already this season, defeating 5A Valley View and 3A Camden Harmony Grove. Stuttgart struggled in its opening game at Warren but has won each game since by multiple scores.

Barton at Fordyce

Fordyce (1-3) looks to get back on track today as it opens Conference 3A-6 play at home against Barton (2-2). The Redbugs fell 38-7 to Glen Rose last week, while the Bears fell 41-24 to Bald Knob.

Fordyce enters this game on a three-game losing streak. Although Barton isn't expected to be in the conference title race, the Bears will certainly push for a playoff spot and should provide quality competition for a Redbug team needing to start conference play strong. Fordyce won this game 49-48 last season.