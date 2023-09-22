Thinking Kiffin still can’t solve Saban, Tide

No doubt the game of the week in the SEC is at Tuscaloosa, where Ole Miss will take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama in one of five conference games.

It is the fourth straight week, and will become five, with every SEC team in action.

The Tide have had an unusual look this season, beatable, but don't expect them to stay at No. 8 in the SEC against the run, especially against the Rebels, who are No. 2 in the league in passing, averaging more than 349 yards per game. However, they are also averaging 177 yards rushing.

Last week was OK for picks, going 9-3 and bringing the season total to 33-7.

The picks:

Arkansas at LSU

The Tigers catch a second consecutive transition team in the Razorbacks, who made changes in their offense under a new coordinator. LSU dominated Mississippi State last week on the road and if they are half as motivated as the fans -- which they won't be -- they should cover the 17 1/2-point spread. Expect the Razorbacks to play their best game of the season, which in Death Valley may not be enough. LSU 35-27

Southern Miss at Arkansas State

The Golden Eagles are coming off losses to No. 4 Florida State and Tulane, and will be focused on getting a Sun Belt win. The Red Wolves should have more confidence after getting their first four touchdowns of the season in a win over Stony Brook. Southern Miss 13-10

Ole Miss at Alabama

Lots of talking heads are going with an upset, believing Lane Kiffin will finally get a win over his mentor/nemesis Nick Saban. If Saban can settle on the right quarterback, it will give the Crimson Tide a much-needed shot of confidence. It is still Alabama despite a slow start. Alabama 31-20

Auburn at Texas A&M

Luck and scheduling have favored the Tigers in the early going, but the Aggies are looking to make a big step forward this week. Hugh Freeze is a great offensive coach, but Bobby Petrino is one of the greatest play-callers in college football. Texas A&M 42-31

Memphis vs. Missouri

The Tigers of Mizzou should be more talented but they can't take Memphis lightly. The other Tigers squeaked by Navy 28-24 last week. Missouri 35-21

UNC-Charlotte at Florida

Knocking off No. 11 Tennessee was not a fluke for the Gators. They are better this season and on Tom Petty Day at home they may start slow but will own the second half. The 49ers beat Maryland then fell to Georgia State in the past two weeks. Florida 38-10

Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia

The Bulldogs have had one of the easiest route the first three weeks of any Power 5 school in the country and unless they fall apart, which isn't likely, they will cover the 41 1/2-point spread, maybe in the first half. UAB Coach Trent Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, will pull all stops, but this is a rebuilding season. Georgia 56-17

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

The Wildcats have had a fairly easy go of it early and their biggest challenge may be not looking ahead to next week's game against Florida. Kentucky 38-10

Mississippi State at South Carolina

The Bulldogs have to be better than they looked against LSU, don't they? South Carolina 31-17

Texas-San Antonio at Tennessee

The Roadrunners are one of the best coached teams in the country and have some talent, but not Volunteer deep with skill. The Vols may not be as good as last season and will get a very healthy scare Saturday. If they are still re-living the loss to Florida, their 10th consecutive in the Swamp, they may beat themselves. Almost went with the upset. Tennessee 38-35