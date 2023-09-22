THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games
5A-South
Little Rock Parkview 54, Hot Springs 7
Hot Springs Lakeside 34,
Camden Fairview 20
Today’s games
7A-Central
Bryant at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at Jonesboro
North Little Rock at Little Rock Central
Little Rock Southwest at Conway
7A-West
Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber
Fayetteville at Bentonville West
Rogers at Fort Smith Southside
Springdale at Rogers Heritage
6A-East
Benton at El Dorado
Greene County Tech at Marion
Jacksonville at Sheridan
Searcy at Little Rock Catholic
West Memphis at Sylvan Hills
6A-West
Greenwood at Van Buren
Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs
Pulaski Academy at Little Rock Christian
Russellville at Mountain Home
5A-Central
Beebe at Morrilton
Maumelle at Pine Bluff
Watson Chapel at Joe T. Robinson
White Hall at Mills
5A-East
Batesville at Nettleton
Brookland at Wynne
Southside Batesville at Forrest City
Valley View at Paragould
5A-South
De Queen at Hope
Magnolia at Texarkana
5A-West
Alma at Clarksville
Harrison at Farmington
Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove
Shiloh Christian at Dardanelle
4A-1
Elkins at Gravette
Gentry at Huntsville
Lincoln at Green Forest
Ozark at Berryville
4A-2
Cave City at Heber Springs
Harding Academy at Stuttgart
Lonoke at Riverview
4A-3
Gosnell at Highland
Harrisburg at Blytheville
Jonesboro Westside at Trumann
Pocahontas at Rivercrest
4A-4
Bauxite at Dover
Benton Harmony Grove at Clinton
Little Rock Hall
at Central Arkansas Christian
Mayflower at Pottsville
4A-7
Ashdown at Waldron
Nashville at Arkadelphia
4A-8
DeWitt at Star City
Dumas at Hamburg
Helena-West Helena at Monticello
McGehee at Warren
3A-1
Cedarville at Lavaca
Greenland at Charleston
Hackett at Booneville
West Fork at Mansfield
3A-2
Atkins at Salem
Newport at Quitman
Yellville-Summit at Perryville
3A-3
Piggott at Manila
Walnut Ridge at Palestine-Wheatley
3A-4
Centerpoint at Two Rivers
Jessieville at Bismarck
Magnet Cove at Danville
Paris at Glen Rose
3A-5
Gurdon at Prescott
Junction City at Fouke
3A-6
Barton at Fordyce
Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove
2A-1
Bigelow at Mountainburg
Johnson County Westside at Hector
2A-2
Clarendon at East Poinsett County
Earle at Des Arc
Marked Tree at Marianna
McCrory at Cross County
2A-3
Dierks at Lafayette County
Mineral Springs at Foreman
Murfreesboro at Poyen
2A-4
Bearden at Carlisle
England at Baptist Prep
Hampton at Hazen
Nonconference
Hoxie at Rison
8-Man
Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud
Cutter-Morning Star at Subiaco Academy
Horatio at Parkers Chapel
Izard County at Midland
Marshall at Corning
Mountain View at Fountain Lake
Spring Hill at Hermitage
Strong at Dermott
*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock