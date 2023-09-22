Sections
Tinkerfest calls kids to the Amazeum Saturday to learn, invent, experience

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Tinkerfest returns to the Amazeum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The one-day festival will include indoor and outdoor boths dedicated to celebrating the “curious, creative and innovative spirit in everyone.” More information at amazeum.org/events/tinkerfest/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Charlie Kaijo)

FAQ

Tinkerfest

WHAT -- A one-day festival celebrating curiosity and creativity with regional experts, mechanics, craftspeople, makers, artists and tinkerers at 24 activity stations located indoors and outdoors. There's also a sensory alley, a sponsor zone and a food truck zone. The Amazeum is partnering with six national museums, three local schools, two local public libraries, four community organizations and three makers-in-residence for this year's festival.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville

COST -- Tinkerfest is included with admission to the Amazeum: $12 for adults and kids 2 and older

INFO -- amazeum.org/events/tinkerfest and tinkerfest.org

  photo  Kids play with Oobleck, a material that is both a liquid and solid made of two-parts cornstarch and water, at a previous Tinkerfest at the Amazeum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Charlie Kaijo)
  
  photo  Miranda Hart tries out a hand saw during a previous Tinkerfest at the Amazeum in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Flip Putthoff)
  

Print Headline: Tinkerfest Calls Makers, Crafters, Engineers To Invent At The Amazeum

