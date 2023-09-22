TODAY’S TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 2 BRYANT AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bryant: Quad Sanders; Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry RECORDS Bryant 2-1; Fort Smith Northside 0-3 NOTEWORTHY Bryant’s 54-game win streak against in-state opponents was snapped in its last game, a loss to Little Rock Parkview … That streak dated back to the Hornets’ last loss to a Class 7A school, a 2018 loss to North Little Rock … Fort Smith Northside had been shut out in its past two games, allowing 105 points. … Bryant defeated Fort Smith Northside 41-10 last season.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 3 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Daryl Patton; Conway: Buck James RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 1-2; Conway 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Buck James has won 55 consecutive games as head coach in stints at Conway and Bryant. … Conway wide receiver Cris O’Neal has 477 receiving yards. … Little Rock Southwest has not beaten a 7A-Central team other than Little Rock Central in its four-year history. … Conway has won six games in a row against Northside, winning last season’s game 63-20.

NO. 4 GREENWOOD AT VAN BUREN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Van Buren: Moe Henry RECORDS Greenwood 4-0, 2-0 6A-West; Van Buren 1-2, 0-1 NOTEWORTHY Greenwood is 5-0 against Van Buren, winning last season’s contest 63-21. … Van Buren quarterback Bryce Perkins has thrown for 834 yards and nine touchdowns this season. … Greenwood sophomore quarterback Kane Archer broke his left wrist in the second quarter against Mountain Home two weeks ago and did not play last week. He is expected to be a game-time decision tonight. … Greenwood running back Brayedon Davis is averaging 9.1 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns.

NO. 5 BENTONVILLE AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Springdale Har-Ber: Brent Eckley RECORDS Bentonville 1-2; Springdale Har-Ber 0-3 NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has lost its past two games following a season-opening win. … The Tigers have won six games in a row versus the Wildcats, including a 45-17 victory last season. … Brent Eckley was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2022. … Bentonville wide receiver and University of Arkansas commit CJ Brown has 295 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season.

NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE AT BENTONVILLE WEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt RECORDS Fayetteville 3-0; Bentonville West 2-1 NOTEWORTHY Minnesota commit and Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey has 813 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. … Fayetteville has won its past two meetings with Benton-ville West, winning last season 42-28. … The Bulldogs are 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2018. … Bentonville West defeated Little Rock Central 63-0 on Sept. before its bye week.

NO. 7 PULASKI ACADEMY AT LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu RECORDS Pulaski Academy 3-0; Little Rock Christian 3-1 NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy is averaging 43.3 points per game this season, while Little Rock Christian is averaging 41.8 points. … The Bruins have won four in a row against the Warriors, including last season’s 49-26 result. … The Bruins will be without their top receiving threat, senior John Mark Charette, as he deals with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. … Auburn commit and Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White has thrown for 666 yards and 11 total touchdowns.

NO. 8 ROGERS AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Rogers: Chad Harbison; Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron RECORDS Rogers 3-0; Fort Smith South-side 3-0 NOTEWORTHY Rogers has won its past two meetings with Southside, winning last season’s 35-7. … Rogers has allowed 22 points this season. … The Mountaineers are averaging 45.3 points per game. … The Mavericks have rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns.

NO. 9 SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT DARDANELLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard; Dardanelle: Phil Vega RECORDS Shiloh Christian 2-1; Dardanelle 2-1 NOTEWORTHY Dardanelle has never beaten Shiloh Christian, losing last season’s game 55-0. … Saints running back Bo Williams has rushed for 696 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. … Phil Vega is 53-28 in eight seasons at Dardanelle. … Tucker Barnard is in his first season as the Saints’ coach after more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla.

NO. 10 BENTON AT EL DORADO

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Benton: Brad Harris; El Dorado: Chris Hill RECORDS Benton 2-1, 2-0 6A-East; El Dorado 2-1, 1-1 NOTEWORTHY Chris Hill is in his first season with the Wildcats after moving from Sylvan Hills in the offseason. … Benton quarterback Drew Davis earned Player of the Week honors last week thanks to his 334-yard, four-touchdown performance against Little Rock Catholic. … Benton has won the past three games versus El Dorado, including winning 56-28 last season. … The Panthers have score 97 points in their past two games.

NOTE No. 1 Little Rock Parkview (4-0) defeated Hot Springs (3-1) 54-7 on Thursday night.