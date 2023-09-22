UALR and Jacksonville-area district partner for teacher preparation

A handful of teacher candidates from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will spend this year working with experienced teachers in a local school district with the goal of being prepared to begin their own teaching careers with aplomb when they graduate.

These five education majors will be mentored by veterans in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, and they pledge to teach in Arkansas, helping attenuate the state's teacher shortage, according to Angie Faller, UALR news director. The initiative is supported by a grant from Forward Arkansas with an aim of helping UALR increase the number and diversity of teacher candidates entering the field.

Diversity, not only in race, but socioeconomic status and life experience, is critical so "all young people can see themselves" in their teachers, and "I'll recruit every one of these teacher candidates" -- who have already been working in the district for about a month -- when they graduate, said Jeremy Owoh, superintendent of Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District. This initiative "will be a model for all to follow," change the face of teacher preparation, and improve retention.

The need for quality teachers throughout the state and nation "has never been greater," and much like health care, "we have a number of good people doing really good work, but we don't have nearly enough of them to go around," said UALR Chancellor Christina Drale. That leads to burnout, poor retention, unmet learning outcomes, and "unrealized potential in our most precious resource, our young people."

Almost everyone can remember at least one superb teacher who made a true difference and proved inspirational in their lives, so this work obviously is incredibly important, "but we need help," she added. Initiatives like this are "transformative" and will benefit communities for decades.

Forward Arkansas -- a nonprofit established by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Walton Family Foundation to make sure every Arkansas student has access to and is prepared for opportunities in life and a career -- launched the Education Preparation Program Design Collaborative in 2021, and eight universities received grants of $100,000 to develop a transformation plan that captures their vision for change and aligns with the Arkansas Department of Education's future direction for educator preparation, according to Faller. UALR will receive more than $453,000 as part of the implementation of phase II.

UALR and Southern Arkansas University were selected as phase II grant recipients because the universities "developed bold, innovative plans for transformation" that "have the potential to dramatically impact the teacher pipeline" in the state, Ben Kutylo, executive director of Forward Arkansas, stated in a news release from UALR. "Throughout the first phase of the collaborative, UA Little Rock demonstrated a continuous commitment to the bold transformation of their educator preparation program. We are excited to support them in achieving their vision and for the impact they will have on teachers and students in Little Rock."

Owoh was a teacher candidate from UALR himself once, and he remembers "great" mentors and support, so he's thrilled to partner with UALR for this program.

And "it doesn't stop here," he said. "We will increase this at more schools here in Jacksonville [because] we cannot encourage and support this program enough."

UALR is "committed to being the number one provider of Day One ready teachers in Arkansas," said Sarah Beth Estes, dean of the UALR College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education. However, UALR couldn't embark on this effort without the support of the school district.

Drale, Estes, and Owoh were among the speakers at a news conference Thursday at Jacksonville Middle School announcing details of this initiative.

In addition to the paid residencies for teaching candidates while they spend a year working with a partner school -- this cohort of five will work in Murrell Taylor Elementary School and Jacksonville Middle School -- these future educators will receive support not only from their mentor teachers, but from a site coordinator, university faculty housed at the partner schools, according to Faller.

Collaborative partnerships like this help UALR better understand the changing needs of K-12 students, and the university will collect data on teacher candidates and graduates during their first five years in the profession to support continuous improvement in teacher education and training.

Historically, when teacher-candidates do their student teaching in local schools, they're not compensated for their efforts, which can deter individuals with other financial obligations from entering the profession, Drale said. This program -- and the support from the school district to fund student teaching -- is a significant first step in removing that barrier, and will attract more individuals to teaching careers while preparing them for their jobs better than ever before.

This partnership "creates a mutually beneficial relationship," Owoh said. It's important "for our region and state."

It's a "fantastic partnership, and we look forward as a city to reaping the benefits," said Jeff Elmore, Jacksonville's mayor. "[We] hope for many years of love, partnership, and hard work."

Forward Arkansas also plans to continue through 2024 the Educator Preparation Program Design Collaborative for all eight universities -- UALR, SAU, Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech University, Harding University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and the University of Central Arkansas -- from the program's first phase in order to support their work and provide ongoing opportunities for collaboration.