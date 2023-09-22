University of Arkansas police investigating campus rape

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported early Sunday.

Capt. Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department said both the victim and the suspect in the investigation are students.

Crain said the rape was reported to have occurred in the Garland Avenue Parking Garage at 650 N. Garland Ave. According to Crain, the investigation is active and no other information is being released. When the investigation is completed, Crain said, the results will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney's office.