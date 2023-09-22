Urban Renewal to reply to audit

Officials with the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, which lost close to $700,000 in fraudulent payouts, will have to explain the negative audit findings associated with those transactions when their agency is called to a hearing on Oct. 13 with the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

During PBURA's regularly scheduled committee meeting Tuesday, Executive Director Chandra Griffin discussed with the commissioners that she had met with Mayor Shirley Washington and they would be attending the hearing to address the audit findings.

The results of the audit of PBURA's finances include the July 2022 findings of questionable transactions regarding a vendor being used by the agency for asbestos and abatement services. According to the audit, the city paid the vendor $667,384 from May 2019 through August 2021. After an investigation by the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Taggart, who served as agency director from August 2018 through September 2021, and an individual associated with the vendor were each charged with 46 counts of forgery and 38 counts of theft of property while Taggart was also charged with one count of abuse of office.

According to Griffin, the committee hearing was originally scheduled for Sept. 6 but was postponed after the death of Taggart on Aug. 30.

Agency commissioners said they had concerns and asked who would be answering questions and if Griffin was prepared. PBURA attorney Cody Kees of Little Rock asked if Griffin had prepped with the mayor's office to see who was presenting.

"The first one to speak will be the one to get blistered," Kees said. "I've been to these and I've read them in the paper. It's not going to be pleasant."

Griffin, who is said to have been the one who discovered the misappropriation, said she will present the steps the agency has put in place to avoid a similar situation in the future.

"This possibly would not have happened if this type of documentation wasn't in place," said Griffin speaking on the new vendor application form that will now requires validation of a license with the state Department of Environmental Quality.

"The vendor did not have a valid license that was used and it was not verified."

According to Griffin, when the vendor application is completed, it is sent over to the city with the W-9 form. "They have to vet that vendor before they are put in the system," said Griffin, who said the vendor application is a deterrent. "If that would have happened when questioning that vendor, they would have seen that they didn't have a valid license with ADEQ to do the work they said they were doing"

The vendor application, according to Griffin, will require more information to be provided such as copies of a license, license number, city license, even if the vendor has relatives who work for the city.

Commissioner Kirby Mouser thanked Griffin for her work and the vendor application that she implemented. "I was shocked and amazed that the city didn't have anything like that," said Mouser.

"This is a wake-up call for everybody. Not just Urban Renewal but for the whole city procedure."

Mouser said he was sorry that PBURA was the one that sparked the initiative but was glad that Griffin is leading the city in her efforts to get things done.

Mouser said at some point the agency will need to discuss options for recovering the lost funds. Griffin, from her understanding, said the criminal prosecution would proceed with the other person involved, despite Taggart's death.

"If he goes to prison how does he pay from prison?" asked Mouser.

Griffin said chairman Jimmy Dill, who was absent, has been looking into a state funding program to get some reimbursement. She also said other options she was looking into were putting liens on properties owned by that individual, who, according to charging documents, was Taggart's high school classmate.

"I plan to look into that more," she said.

The Legislative Audit Committee hearing will be held in the MAC Building Committee Room A in Little Rock at 9 a.m.

In other business, PBURA approved the development agreement between Urban Renewal and Home Again Pine Bluff to develop three single-family houses at the corner of 33rd Avenue and Plum Street.

Griffin said the signing of the agreement would allow Home Again to get started and they already had sent out their construction company to the properties to confirm that the houses being designed would fit the lots.

"This has been done and they are ready to move forward," said Griffin.

Financing for the project was also confirmed with a signed letter from FBT Bank executive vice president Lance Nutt.

The letter states that FBT Bank and Mortgage is partnering with Home Again Pine Bluff to construct the three homes.

This letter will serve as a formal notice that Home Again Pine Bluff has the full financial backing of FBT to complete the construction of the homes.

Griffin also said that she and Go Forward Pine Bluff representatives will be traveling to Paducah, Ky., to attend the Amusement Products FEC Success Institute at Atomic City Family Fun Center. The commissioners approved travel for Griffin to attend the institute on the 26th and 27th, which will be a convention workshop for the go kart track expected to open by the end of the year at 2100 E. Harding Ave.

"We are going to see an actual facility, ticketing and how things are set up," said Griffin.

"This will be a good trip for us to take to make sure we have something in line and we don't forget about anything that needs to be at our site and how to run it."

Griffin gave an update on the multifamily housing on Sixth Avenue and Georgia Street and said there will be a tentative groundbreaking next month.

The Sixth Avenue and Main Street project is also seeing some vertical movement and Griffin said milestone ceremonies are to come after the completion of the staircase for the project.

The agency has also been busy with beautification projects and tree removals including a facelift on University Drive and tree removals and clean-ups around Pine Bluff High School.

With the assistance of the city of Pine Bluff code enforcement officers, Griffin said they cleared six lots and will be doing additional beautification projects around the high school with the new school coming in.