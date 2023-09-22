Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman accused of selling cocaine

by The Sentinel-Record | Today at 3:14 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant stemming from a Hot Springs police operation earlier this year involving the alleged sale of drugs to a confidential informant.

Debra Ann Stewart, 66, was taken into custody at her residence shortly before 12:30 p.m. on one count of delivery of cocaine.

According to a probable cause affidavit, between the dates of July 1 and Aug. 31, the Hot Springs police special investigations division used a confidential information to purchase about 0.6 grams of crack cocaine from Stewart at a residence on North Patterson Street.

After her arrest, Stewart was released on a $5,000 bond. She is set to appear on Oct. 3 in Garland County District Court.

Print Headline: Woman accused of selling cocaine

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT