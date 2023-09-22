Woman accused of selling cocaine

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant stemming from a Hot Springs police operation earlier this year involving the alleged sale of drugs to a confidential informant.

Debra Ann Stewart, 66, was taken into custody at her residence shortly before 12:30 p.m. on one count of delivery of cocaine.

According to a probable cause affidavit, between the dates of July 1 and Aug. 31, the Hot Springs police special investigations division used a confidential information to purchase about 0.6 grams of crack cocaine from Stewart at a residence on North Patterson Street.

After her arrest, Stewart was released on a $5,000 bond. She is set to appear on Oct. 3 in Garland County District Court.