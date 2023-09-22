Zebras host Maumelle for homecoming tonight

Pine Bluff High School's offense has been on a roll. So has its defense.

Although Pine Bluff has averaged 46.7 points per game in its three victories, second-year Coach Micheal Williams hangs the proverbial hat of the team's success on defense, which has held Little Rock Central, Watson Chapel and Vilonia to an average of 9 points per game. (Grenada, Miss., defeated Pine Bluff 30-7 in the season opener.)

The Zebras (3-1, 2-0 in 5A-Central) are averaging at least one defensive touchdown per game, Williams said, coming away with two last Friday in a 35-6 win at Vilonia.

Marques Lee and Julius Stribbling each intercepted a pass and returned them for touchdowns. That gave the Zebras' defense more points than the entire Eagles team.

Also, Kayvon Stringer picked off a pass at the goal line and returned it to midfield.

"The defense is our offense," Williams said, harkening back to a philosophy he learned from reigning MaxPreps National Coach of the Year Reginald Samples at Duncanville, Texas. "Our offense gets two players, quarterback and running back. Whatever is left goes to the defense. I want my better players on defense."

It's no secret that Pine Bluff's most notable players – University of Arkansas commit and receiver Courtney Crutchfield, heavily recruited wideout Austyn Dendy and quarterback Landon Holcomb – are on offense. But Crutchfield has not seen as much time on defense as in recent years, leaving Dendy as the Zebras' only true two-way standout.

"I leave Crutchfield completely off defense except in special situations," Williams said. "He's played defense by necessity last week against Vilonia only because they started spreading cornerbacks out, and we have to rotate our cornerbacks in and out."

Pine Bluff's defense will face a strong air attack from Maumelle (2-1, 0-1), which is coming off an open date after losing 42-21 at White Hall two weeks ago. Kickoff is at 7 tonight at Jordan Stadium.

Maumelle Coach Brian Maupin said the Hornets have focused on themselves during the off-week.

"The biggest thing for us, the things that got us beat at White Hall – obviously they have a lot of good players and good coaches – they were self-inflicted wounds," Maupin said. "We spent the last two weeks cleaning up us. We're blessed to decide the outcome. We have to play our part in that. For me, it's just imparting that on kids. If we will run out routes at full speed and finish blocks, we're going to be fine."

Sophomore quarterback Andrew Bjork threw for 218 yards at White Hall. He is part of a youth movement at Maumelle that has had to endure interruptions of spring and preseason camps due to construction of their indoor facility on campus.

Defensively, the Hornets struggled to stop the running game at White Hall, as the Bulldogs rushed for 294 yards.

"They are very athletic," Williams said of Maumelle. "They kind of remind me of us last year; very athletic but still need to grow up. The thing they're dealing with this year is that they deal with a lack of depth, and we didn't have that depth last year."

Maupin said he utilizes a two-way system that allows his players to use all of their talents as college coaches may recruit players outside of their normal position. But taking on a deeper Pine Bluff squad than last year's team puts the onus of keeping the Hornets fresh on Maupin and his staff, he added.

"As coaches, it's our job to create as little advantage as possible," he said. "We have a lot of really good players. I have always leaned on the side of, A, I'm going to set the expectation that you're going to play all night, and B, I'm going to rotate you responsibly."

Tonight's game will be the Zebras' homecoming, but the team doesn't have to deal with outside distractions so much in their early-morning practice as they do during the day, Williams said.

"The guys want to get their haircuts and find the right suits," he added. "It doesn't affect our practice time but it does affect focus, which is our word of the week."