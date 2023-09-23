The nation in brief: Mom sentenced over daughter's abortion

Mom sentenced over daughter's abortion

A Nebraska mother who pleaded guilty to giving her teenage daughter pills for an abortion and helping to burn and bury the fetus was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.

Jessica Burgess, 42, pleaded guilty in July to tampering with human remains, false reporting and providing an abortion after at least 20 weeks of gestation, which is illegal in Nebraska. Madison County District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced her Friday to one year in prison for each count, with the first two to run concurrently

The sentence for the abortion count was ordered to run after the first two, amounting to a two-year sentence.

Her attorney, Brad Ewalt of Norfolk, sought probation, but the judge balked at that request.

Burgess, of Norfolk, Neb., admitted at her plea hearing to helping her then-17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy. As part of her plea, charges of concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician were dismissed.

2 die as bus going to band camp wrecks

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- A charter bus carrying high school students to a band camp veered off a New York highway and tumbled down an embankment Thursday, killing two adults and seriously injuring several others, officials said.

The bus was one of six in a caravan taking the marching band, color guard and dancers from Farmingdale High School on Long Island on a beloved annual trip to a camp in Greeley, Pa.

It was only about 30 minutes from its destination when the wreck happened a little after 1 p.m. on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda.

A tire failure may have been to blame for the bus going off the road, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The two adults who died were the high school's band director, Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, and a retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale.

Five of the 44 passengers on board were hospitalized in critical condition, according to state police.

Hochul said the bus tumbled 50 feet down the steep slope in a wide median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway. The bus came to rest on its left side, its roof warped. A ladder allowed rescuers to reach the windows.

Many of the 40 students on the bus were freshmen, Hochul said.

Students on the other buses returned to Long Island hours after the crash. Six area hospitals treated the injured.

Former FBI official admits hiding cash

WASHINGTON -- A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official pleaded guilty Friday to concealing at least $225,000 in cash that he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence official while working for the agency.

Charles McGonigal, 55, was the special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York from 2016-18.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty -- concealment of material facts -- carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to sentence McGonigal Feb. 16, 2024.

In the Washington case, McGonigal agreed with prosecutors that he failed to report the $225,000 loan, his travel in Europe with the person who lent him the money or his contacts with foreign nationals during the trips, including the prime minister of Albania.

McGonigal hasn't repaid the money that he borrowed, a prosecutor said.

During Friday's hearing, McGonigal told the judge that he borrowed the money to help him launch a security consulting business after he retired from the FBI. He also apologized to the agency.

"This is not a situation I wanted to be in or to put them through," he said.

Man gets 5-year term for Jan. 6 attacks

WASHINGTON -- A man who attacked an Associated Press photographer and threw a flagpole and smoke grenade at police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Rodney Milstreed, 56, of Finksburg, Md., "prepared himself for battle" on Jan. 6 by injecting steroids and arming himself with a 4-foot wooden club disguised as a flagpole, prosecutors said.

"He began taking steroids in the weeks leading up to January 6, so that he would be 'jacked' and ready because, he said, someone needed to 'hang for treason' and the battle might come down to hand-to-hand combat," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

A prosecutor showed U.S. District Judge James Boasberg videos of Milstreed's attacks outside the Capitol. Milstreed told the judge that it was painful to watch his violent acts and hear his combative language that day.

"I know what I did that day was very wrong," he said.

The judge said he believes Milstreed is remorseful.

"On the other side of the ledger, it's very serious conduct," Boasberg added.

Capitol Police officer Devan Gowdy suffered a concussion when Milstreed hurled his wooded club at a line of officers. Prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of six years and six months for Milstreed.







