HEBER SPRINGS 42, CAVE CITY 0

HEBER SPRINGS – Liam Buffalo threw two touchdowns to lead Heber Springs (2-2, 1-0 4A-2) to a shutout in its conference opener.

Buffalo tossed scoring passes to Parker Brown, who also had a rushing touchdown in the game, and Xander Stabler for the Panthers, who scored 21 points in the second quarter and led 35-0 at halftime. Brice Seigrist, Emmett Dwyer and Weston Worden also scored rushing touchdowns for Heber Springs.