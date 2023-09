POTTSVILLE 42, MAYFLOWER 21

POTTSVILLE – Miller Mahan rushed for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries as Pottsville (4-1, 3-0 4A-4) pulled away in the second half.

Tate Cobb had 82 yards on 14 carries in the victory for the Apaches, who finished the night with 393 yards on the ground. Mahan also threw three touchdowns as Pottsville outscored Mayflower (3-1, 1-1) 35-14 in the second half.

Eli Adkins and Colby Stephenson both had interceptions for the Apaches.