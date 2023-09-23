4A-7 ARKADELPHIA 44, NASHVILLE 6

ARKADELPHIA 44, NASHVILLE 6

ARKADELPHIA -- Cade McBride's big night was more than enough to help Arkadelphia (1-3, 1-0 4A-7) pick up its first victory of the season.

The senior was 17-of-26 passing for 184 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran 12 times for 148 yards and 1 touchdown for the Badgers, who took advantage of two first-quarter turnovers to score their first two touchdowns of the game and eventually led 30-6 at halftime. Evan Bailey had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown for Arkadelphia.

Maddox Atkins and Jay Purifoy caught touchdowns passes, DeAngelo Buckley had a 10-yard rushing touchdown, and Nick Williams returned an interception 60 yards for a score for the Badgers. K.D. Young chipped in with a safety as well.

Tre Hopkins ran 13 times for 127 yards for Nashville (3-1, 0-1). Karson Chambers also had an 80-yard touchdown pass to Kasen Morgan to account for the Scrappers' only points.