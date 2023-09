MONTICELLO 35, HELENA-WEST HELENA 6

MONTICELLO – Zae Jones rushed for two touchdowns to power Monticello (3-2, 2-0 4A-8) over Helena-West Helena (0-5, 0-2).

Jones scored from four and seven yards out for the Billies, who scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 35-0 at halftime. Jontavion Jackson had a rushing touchdown while Brooks Bowman threw two scoring passes – one to Blaine Hayden and one to Ja'quayvius Rhodes – for Monticello.