8-MAN

STRONG 44, DERMOTT 8

DERMOTT -- Germyren McHenry scored three touchdowns as Strong (3-0) jumped out to a 22-0 lead and never looked back in rolling to a win.

Kaiden McHenry-Jones threw two touchdowns and ran for another for the Bulldogs, who were coming off a 22-16 victory over Parkers Chapel a week ago. Strong led 22-0 at the half in that game as well.