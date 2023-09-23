AI offerings have faults in full view

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tech companies released multiple new artificial intelligence products this week, capable of reading emails and documents or conversing in a personal way. But even in their public unveilings, these new tools were already making mistakes -- inventing information or getting basic facts confused -- a sign that the industry is rushing out their latest developments before they are ready.

Google said its Bard chatbot can summarize files from Gmail and Google Docs, but users showed it falsely making up emails that were never sent. OpenAI heralded its new Dall-E 3 image generator, but people on social media soon pointed out that the images in the official demos missed some requested details. And Amazon announced a new conversational mode for Alexa, but the device repeatedly messed up in a demo for The Washington Post, including recommending a museum in the wrong part of the country.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post. Interim CEO Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon's board.)

Spurred by a hypercompetitive race to dominate the revolutionary "generative" artificial intelligence technology that can write humanlike text and produce realistic-looking images, the tech giants are fast-tracking their products to consumers. Getting more people to use them generates the data needed to make them better, an incentive to push the tools out to as many people as they can. But many experts -- and even tech executives themselves -- have cautioned against the dangers of releasing largely new and untested technology.

"There's a really bad sense of FOMO [fear of missing out] among big tech companies that want to do AI, and they don't want to miss out on generating an early audience," said Steve Teixeira, chief product officer of Mozilla and a former executive at Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter. "All of them know these systems are not perfect."

The companies say that they've been clear that their artificial intelligence is a work in progress, and that they've taken care to build in guardrails to stop the tech from making offensive or biased statements. Some executives, such as OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, have argued it's better to get people using artificial intelligence tools now to see what kind of risks they come with before the tech becomes more powerful.

Requests for further comment were declined.

But the speedy and flawed rollout is at odds with months of warnings -- including a one-sentence statement signed by hundreds of experts saying artificial intelligence poses risks to humanity on par with nuclear weapons and pandemics -- that companies should be more cautious. Concerns range from the near term, such as artificial intelligence infusing more sexist and racist biases into important tech, to longer-term fears of a sci-fi future where artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence and begins acting on its own.

Regulators have already taken notice. Congress has held numerous meetings and hearings and multiple bills have been proposed, though little concrete action has actually been taken against the companies. Last week, executives -- including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- gathered to answer questions from lawmakers, who have said they plan to draft legislation to regulate the technology.

European Union lawmakers are moving ahead on regulation that would ban some uses of artificial intelligence, such as predicting criminal behavior, and creating strict rules for the rest of the industry. In the United Kingdom, the government is planning a major summit in November for leaders to discuss global cooperation.

But regulation should be balanced with leaving space for companies to invent beneficial tech, British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said in an interview this week during a visit to San Francisco.

"Competitive tension is behind most technological advances," he said. "We need to be really smart in the way we construct a regulatory environment that allows innovation to happen whilst making sure there are sufficient guard rails."

Most falls, companies from Apple to Microsoft use the season to unveil new devices just in time for the Christmas shopping rush. This year, the focus is on artificial intelligence.

Many people first directly experienced the latest generation of artificial intelligence when OpenAI launched ChatGPT last November. The tech behind chatbots and image generators is trained on billions of lines of text or images scraped from the open internet. ChatGPT's ability to answer complex questions, pass professional exams and have humanlike conversations sparked a surge in interest, and the biggest companies scrambled to respond.

But there are still problems. Chatbots routinely make up false information and pass it off as real, an issue experts refer to as "hallucinating." Image generators are improving rapidly, but there is still no consensus about how to stop them from being used to create propaganda and disinformation, especially as the United States approaches the 2024 elections.

Reams of copyrighted material were used to train the bots too, prompting a wave of lawsuits accusing the tech companies of theft that raises questions about the legal underpinnings of generative artificial intelligence. Just this week, some of the world's best-known novelists banded together to sue OpenAI for using their work to train its artificial intelligence tools.

Information for this article was contributed by Shira Ovide, Geoffrey A. Fowler, Nitasha Tiku and Christina Passariello of The Washington Post.