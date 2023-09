USS Arkansas, circa 1918: The state's most noted namesake battleship, almost 600 feet long, was docked in an unnamed port. It was always a draw for local people to come out for a closer look. The ship fought at D-Day, Iwo Jima and Okinawa before being sunk in an A-bomb test in 1946.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203