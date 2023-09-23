Big plays push Ouachita Baptist past UA-Monticello, 45-25

MONTICELLO — Ouachita Baptist University found ways Saturday night to pull away from the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

Carter McElhany returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown, just one of many big plays spurring the Ouachita Tigers to a 45-25 victory at Convoy Leslie-Cotton Boll Stadium.

UAM (2-2 overall and Great American) has not beaten Ouachita since 2016 and has now suffered back-to-back losses to nationally ranked teams. Ouachita is ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll. Harding University was ranked No. 11 last week the poll when the Bisons beat UAM 59-19 in Searcy.

UAM quarterback Demilon Brown completed 22 of 38 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown without an interception against Ouachita. He also ran 12 times for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns, making up about three-fourths of the Boll Weevils’ run game (205 yards).

“That’s what you’d expect out of D.B.,” Weevils Coach Hud Jackson said of Brown. “I told him, ‘For the rest of the year, the expectation has been set with you, and you’ve got to do that.’”

Brown put the Weevils on the board with an improbable touchdown scramble at the 5:01 mark before halftime. Facing fourth-and-15, Brown escaped two sacks, rolled to his left and weaved the field on a 20-yard carry into the end zone. The extra point made it a 14-point game at 21-7.

The very next play, McElhany broke the game open with his long touchdown return.

“When you have free hitters, you’ve got to have guys be able to make plays,” Jackson said. “It’s one of those things where you’ve got to keep coaching those guys up and making them understand what we need to do.”

UAM settled down enough to muster an 11-play, 81-yard touchdown drive. Brown rushed 18 yards down to the Ouachita 2, and Arlie Lee made two 1-yard plunges to close the gap to 28-13 with 53 seconds left in the half.

The Tigers then covered 62 yards in 7 plays to close the half on Gabe Goodman’s 27-yard field goal.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN …

Ouachita scored on its first 3 drives and 5 of 6 first-half drives. The Tigers faced third-and-9 when Riley Harms threw a 72-yard bomb to Connor Flannigan.

UAM’s Nick Howard nearly hauled in a diving touchdown pass on fourth-and-9 from the Ouachita 34, setting up the Tigers’ second scoring drive. Harms completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Chris Hightower with 2:56 still left in the first quarter.

A quick three-and-out for UAM led to a 3-play, 59-yard scoring drive for Ouachita. Kendel Givens, who had 171 yards on 22 carries, ran 16 yards to make it 21-0 with 8 seconds remaining.

“He’s a good back, but tackling was just poor,” Jackson said. “I would say about 75 percent of those runs, we got hits on or behind the line of scrimmage and we just didn’t make plays. Teams like OBU and Harding, when you get opportunities, you’ve got to bring people down. … It always comes down to blocking and tackling.”

Goodman missed a 40-yard attempt with 4:34 left in the third quarter. That set up a 9-play, 78-yard touchdown drive for UAM that ended in Brown’s 27-yard scramble.

Givens went back to work and made runs of 20 and 44 yards on a drive that went into the fourth quarter. He needed a second effort to bounce into the end zone with 14:20 left in the game.

A pass interference call against UAM later in the quarter sustained a Ouachita drive, and the Tigers turned to the run, scoring on a keeper by backup quarterback Eli Livingston with 7:06 left.

Kristian Gammage started at running back for the Weevils and rushed 7 times for 21 yards. He also had 4 catches for 41 yards, scoring on a 34-yard toss from Brown with 12:44 remaining in the game.

Nick Howard had 4 receptions for 62 yards.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO …

Givens for leading the Tigers’ ground-and-pound running game.

Harms completed 15 of 22 passes for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns. Flannigan caught 6 passes for 106 yards, and Keemontrae Knight had 7 catches for 78 yards.

Ouachita had 486 total yards to UAM’s 452. The Tigers rushed for 265 yards.

NEXT UP …

UAM will host East Central (Okla.) University for homecoming with kickoff at 2 p.m. next Saturday. Ouachita will host Southeastern Oklahoma State University for its homecoming at noon that day.



