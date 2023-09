CABOT 27, JONESBORO 14

JONESBORO -- Dean Heyer had a 23-yard touchdown run for Cabot (2-2, 1-0), which won its 7A-Central Conference opener over Jonesboro (1-3, 0-1).

For Jonesboro, Chris Stacy caught two touchdown passes, one each from Terrance Brown and Asa Meyers.