CARLISLE 41, BEARDEN 0

CARLISLE -- Holden Jones passed for 176 yards and a touchdown for Carlisle (4-1, 1-0 2A-4) in a victory over Bearden (1-4, 0-1).

Kayleb Elliott had 152 yards offensively and 2 touchdowns for the Bison, while Klaidon Clingmon had 103 yards and a score.