Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Catching the wave of popularity, Bryant opens new pickleball comple

Center features six courts, along with two more for tennis by Dale Ellis | Today at 4:09 a.m.
Blair Boswell Tompkins returns a ball while playing pickleball with her brother on Friday at the new tennis and pickleball courts named after her mother, Joyce Boswell, at Mills Park in Bryant. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)


Considered to be the fastest growing sport in America, pickleball has found a solid fan base in the Saline County city of Bryant,...

Print Headline: Bryant opens pickleball complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT