Catholic too much for Searcy to handle

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:48 a.m.

A week after throwing six touchdowns in a close loss at Benton, Little Rock Catholic quarterback Jackson England responded with another big effort against Searcy.

The junior accounted for five touchdowns as the Rockets strolled to a 45-14 victory Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

England threw for 285 yards with 2 touchdowns and carried 9 times for 62 yards and 3 scores for Catholic (3-1, 2-1 6A-East), which jumped on Searcy (3-1, 2-1) early and often. Brooks Ward had eight catches for 102 yards as well.

Will Aaron kicked a 22-yard field goal with 6:29 to go in the first quarter to put the Rockets up 3-0. England then scored on two 1-yard runs -- the first of which came with 2:53 left in the period. He would add a 7-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds remaining to give Catholic a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Rockets extended their lead to 31-0 on England's 42-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Duch with 7:02 left in the third quarter before the Lions finally got on the board.

Ty Strickland found Jesse Sumpter in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown on Searcy's ensuing drive, but England answered with an 8-yard scoring toss to Alex Beranek to shift control back to Catholic.

Chebem Ekeanyanwu sprinted for a 30-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the game to push the Rockets' lead to 45-7. Strickland later threw a 63-yard score to Ricky Love to finish out the scoring.


