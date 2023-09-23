Church notes

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold service at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24. There will be no adult Bible class or children’s Sunday School.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Senior Safety Academy will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10. This is a free event, sponsored by Benton County S.A.L.T. Council. There will be a free breakfast and lunch for those who attend.

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Senior Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove in Rogers, will hold a Bible Study Night at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. All are invited.

Information: (479) 621-0021 or email info@millwoodchurch.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid’s Connect and a nursery are available.

The Fall Women’s Bible Study is on “The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts” by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville has worship in person and online each Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets on Sundays at 9 a.m. Children’s ministry is at 11:30 a.m. and youth group meets at 4 p.m. Rehearsals for choir are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and for hand-bells on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. For more information, go to fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a “Blessing of Animals” at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 on the South Lawn by the parking lot. Feel free to bring your leashed or crated domesticated animals of all shapes, sizes and faiths. If you are able, bring much-needed items to donate to the Bella Vista animal shelter, including dog and cat treats, toys, collars and trash bags.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Worship services are available Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook, You-Tube and centraltolife.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church’s website. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

Sunday School classes for meet at 9:30 a.m. Lectionary Classes are Mondays at 9 a.m. and Morning Zoom Fellowship is Wednesdays at 7 a.m.

Youth Group will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 24. The Breakfast Group will meet Sept. 26. The Play Date Life Group will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Choir rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Crandell Ringers hand bell choir will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept 24.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian’s Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach program that provides help for those in need in the community, are each week, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. outside, weather permitting and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the Third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children’s and youth classes from age 3 to grade 7 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 8-12 meet in Lower Witherspoon. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin. The Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

You are invited to help pack Hygiene Kits for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) at noon on Feb. 24. Come to Fellowship Hall for lunch and supplies. PDA has run low because of all the tornadoes.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

