CLINTON 34, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 7

CLINTON -- Braeden Eppes scored four rushing touchdowns as Clinton (4-1, 2-1 4A-4) rolled past Benton Harmony Grove (2-3, 1-2).

Eppes scored on runs of 16 yards in the first quarter, 12 yards in the second, and 3 and 22 yards in the third quarter.

Zack Gonzales also had a rushing touchdown for the Yellowjackets.

Peyton Potter had a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Benton Harmony Grove.