PBSB to meet Monday

Pine Bluff School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay Building, 1215 W. Pullen St., according to a news release.

New healthcare providers to meet public

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will welcome its newest healthcare providers to the community during a reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The New Physician Reception will honor new doctors and nurse practitioners, and give them an opportunity to meet business leaders and community members. The public is welcome to attend, according to a news release.

Teen, young adult workshop set

The Ivy Center for Education will host a Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Lifestyle Workshop for 7-12th graders.

The workshop will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Generator, 435 S. Main St., and on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person. The Zoom ID is 856 8296 4187 and Passcode is 351061.

The presenter will be Laurel Hall, a registered nurse at the Jefferson County Health Department. Students and parents are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.

Interested students may email Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at pb867@gmail.com. Follow the Ivy Center on social media and the website ivycenterforeducation.com.

JRMC plans Pink Out 5K run

Registration is underway for the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Pink Out 5K color run. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center, according to a news release.

The event will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate in the race, which will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. There will be refreshments on site and a number of vendors.

Winners will be recognized in several categories, including one overall male winner and one overall female winner. Registration is $40 for runners 16 and older and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Registration is $20 for ages 6 to 15 years old, including a T-shirt, and children 5 and under can take part for free (no T-shirt or medals awarded).

For details or to sign up, contact the Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., (870) 541-7890.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Monday -- Pasta with meat sauce, green salad, garlic bread, Jell-o with fruit, and milk.

Tuesday -- Breaded pork cutlet, carrots, steamed cabbage, zippy apple salad, and milk.

Wednesday -- Meatloaf, cauliflower with cheese, green peas, mixed fruit, and milk.

Thursday -- Mexican chicken, southwestern corn, zucchini, cookies, and milk.

Friday -- Tuna salad on wheat bread or crackers, broccoli slaw, fresh orange, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Statewide Beekeepers meeting set

Arkansas Beekeepers Association returns to the Ozark Folk Center for its statewide Conference on Sept. 29-30 at Mountain View.

The conference begins with registration starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 29 followed by a welcome address by ABA President James Rhein of Mountain Home, according to a news release.

Guest speakers include Dave Westervelt from Florida. Westervelt has kept bees for 46 years and, while in the U. S. Army, worked with beekeepers all over the world. He will present three lectures, discussing the dreaded Varroa Mite and its history of destroying bee colonies for the past 35 years. His final presentation on Sept. 30 is entitled "Varroa Mite Controls: What's out there to combat them!"

Details: Arkansas Beekeepers Association, www.arbeekeepers.org.