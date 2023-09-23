Dollerhide scores 3 TDs for Sheridan

SHERIDAN -- The Sheridan Yellowjackets (1-4, 1-3 6A-East) came out on top 49-25 against the Jacksonville Titans (0-4, 0-3) on Friday night. Both teams came into game looking for their first win of the season.

CJ Dollerhide was spectacular running the ball for Sheridan with 145 yards and three touchdowns, as well as its quarterback Brady Dillon, who was calm in the pocket and made some precise throws.

Dollerhide's physical running and stiff arms kept the Sheridan offense going. A lot of the offense went through him as he had more than 30 carries in the game.

Jacksonville was competitive until the end of the third quarter and its offense put up numbers, with multiple plays over 50 yards and even a 75 yard touchdown early on.

They just couldn't stop Sheridan's offense, and once Sheridan's defense finally woke up the game was without a doubt in the Yellowjackets' hands.

Jacksonville threw an interception in the end zone in the middle of the third quarter. Up to that point it had been a back-and-forth game at 28-19, and Jacksonville was threatening to cut the lead and get even closer if it hadn't been for the errant pass. This was also Jacksonville's first possession where it came out with no points.

Sheridan capitalized and marched down the field for a third rushing touchdown by Dollerhide to extend the lead to 35-19.

Jacksonville didn't help itself either, missing an extra point and failing to convert twice on two-point conversions.

Jackson Bourne caught two touchdowns for Sheridan, one for 35 yards and the other for 23 yards.

Jacksonville quarterback Kentrell Thompson led the way for the Titans with 226 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Sheridan will face Sylvan Hills at home at 7 p.m. next Friday. Jacksonville will face Greene County Tech at home at the same time.