Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Vernell Racy, 30, of 3611 W. McLaren Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Racy was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Edward Burrough, 55, of 901 N. Gaskill St. No. 16, in Farmington, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Burrough was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Brandon Wright, 37, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Wright was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Mickel Gordon, 31, of 1064 S. Dunn Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Gordon was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jordan Davis, 23, of 3 McIntosh St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary. Davis was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.