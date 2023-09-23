GAC offers a top-20 showdown

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield knew exactly what his team would be in for last week against a rival that had yet to win a game this season.

He's even more aware of the challenge that awaits his team today when they face another long-time foe that hasn't been beaten in almost a year.

What Maxfield isn't sure of is how things will unfold for his Reddies, ranked No. 20 in NCAA Division II, and No. 10 Harding when the ball is finally kicked off at 6 p.m. at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia.

"You're talking about a team that's very well coached," Maxwell said of Harding, which lost to Henderson State 15-14 last season in Searcy. "Defensively, they're really solid. And offensively, they just do what they do. You only see that style once a year, and it's a totally different mindset and preparation for us. They're very difficult to defend just because of what they do, and they do a really good job of it."

There hasn't been much that Harding (3-0, 3-0 Great American Conference) hasn't done well over its first three games.

The Bisons have beaten all three of their opponents by at least 33 points, including last week's 59-19 rout of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, which was previously unbeaten.

"Our guys are really playing well," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "I think a lot of credit is due to our coaches on both sides of the ball because they have them ready to play each and every week. We're a lot deeper this year, too, and I think that's really evident on our defensive line.

"When that second unit rolls in, they're still very dominant. And when you can keep really talented and fresh guys on the field, that's a big deal. All of us are the same in that we're all dealing with 36 scholarships, but when you're able to spread it out and have a team with depth, it makes a difference."

The Bisons, who have 25 tackles behind the line of scrimmage on the year, are tops in the league in forced turnovers with 13 and ninth in the country in total first downs allowed (40) among teams that have played at least three games.

But for as complete of a unit that the Bisons have defensively, it's their Flexbone that's given opponents headaches for years.

Harding leads NCAA Division II in rushing with 363.7 yards per game, with 12 different players averaging double-digit yardage.

"It hits really fast, and they're very physical with it," Maxfield explained of Harding's offensive scheme. "That's one of the biggest things about it because you've got to match their physical play. If you don't, then they're going to just push you around a little bit.

"And when you have the ball, you're going to have limited touches as well just because they eat so much clock. If you don't take advantage of every opportunity you have, it's gonna be tough."

That scenario presented itself often a week ago for Henderson State (3-0, 3-0). There were five separate occasions when the Reddies drove inside Arkansas Tech's 35-yard line and didn't come away with points. That helped the Wonder Boys, who'd lost their first two games by a total of nine points, hang around long enough to put themselves in position to win.

In fact, Arkansas Tech had a shot to take the lead late in the game but came up a yard short on fourth-and-1 from the Reddies' 20 with 1:54 to go, which enabled Henderson State to pull out a 27-24 victory.

"We had chances to probably extend our lead, but we didn't take advantage," Maxfield said. "Tech had a really good game plan and executed. They were at home, put a lot into that game and played their butt off.

"We moved the ball great, had over 500 yards of offense. But when you're on the road, you've got to score points when you get the chance."

They good thing for Henderson State today is that it'll be playing in front of a home crowd. That bad news is that Harding has enjoyed plenty of success in Arkadelphia.

The Bisons have won every game they've played on the Reddies' home field since they became members of the GAC. Harding has outscored Henderson State 150-65 over its past four trips to Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

But history isn't something Simmons is counting on to power his Bisons in this one. He pointed out just how good the Reddies are.

"The quarterback is obviously an elite player," he said, referring to Henderson State's Andrew Edwards. "And to be honest, I think this is one of the best defensive groups they've had in a long time. Just the size, length and speed on that side of the ball is super impressive.

"We've got our hands full. We lost to them last year at home so our guys are certainly aware that this is a tremendous challenge."

Edwards threw for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Henderson State's one-point victory over the Bisons in 2022. The Reddies got a field goal with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter to take the lead, then recovered a fumbled punt with a little more than two minutes remaining to close out the win.

But just as Simmons highlighted the threat Henderson State poses this year, Maxfield did the same with Harding.

"If you don't score points, you've got to at least flip the field to where they'll have a long way to go," Maxfield said. "And they've only punted three times all year, and that says a lot about just how good they are. They're hard-nosed, tough, sound and big and physical on defense. Their D-line is the best I've seen in this league.

"They've got some really good players so we've got a huge challenge. We've got to play a near-perfect game to have a chance."