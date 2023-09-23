HARDING ACADEMY 42, STUTTGART 6

STUTTGART -- Owen Miller completed 15 of 19 passes for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns as Harding Academy (4-0, 1-0 4A-2) topped Stuttgart (3-2, 0-1).

Isaac Baker had 16 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown and caught 4 passes for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

After a scoreless first quarter, Miller made a 22-yard pass to Kyler Hoover, who scored his team's first touchdown. Miller also had scoring passes of 25 yards to Endy McGalliard, and 23 and 27 yards to Baker.

Stuttgart's Clarence Clark scored first in the second half with a 60-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Cam Pryor's 76-yard touchdown pass to Nate Corbett for the Wildcats.