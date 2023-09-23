Sections
High school football scores

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:41 a.m.

Friday's games

7A-Central

Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7

Cabot 27, Jonesboro 14

Conway 56, Little Rock Southwest 0

North Little Rock 41,

Little Rock Central 6

7A-West

Bentonville 73, Springdale Har-Ber 39

Fayetteville 56, Bentonville West 21

Rogers 44, Fort Smith Southside 38

Springdale 28, Rogers Heritage 20

6A-East

Benton 56, El Dorado 7

Little Rock Catholic 45, Searcy 14*

Marion 37, Greene County Tech 0

Sheridan 49, Jacksonville 25

West Memphis 44, Sylvan Hills 13

6A-West

Greenwood 61, Van Buren 17

Lake Hamilton 54, Siloam Springs 7

Little Rock Christian 55,

Pulaski Academy 13

Mountain Home 24, Russellville 21

5A-Central

Joe T. Robinson 35, Watson Chapel 7

Mills 31, White Hall 27

Morrilton 35, Beebe 9

Pine Bluff 41, Maumelle 25

5A-East

Nettleton 34, Batesville 20

Southside Batesville 59,

Forrest City 26

Valley View 42, Paragould 7

Wynne 21, Brookland 17

5A-South

Hope 49, DeQueen 7

Texarkana 28, Magnolia 7

5A-West

Alma 45, Clarksville 14

Farmington 43, Harrison 40

Pea Ridge 41, Prairie Grove 14

Shiloh Christian 49, Dardanelle 7

4A-1

Elkins 41, Gravette 20

Gentry 47, Huntsville 8

Lincoln 48, Green Forest 22

Ozark 50, Berryville 14

4A-2

Harding Academy 42, Stuttgart 6

Heber Springs 42, Cave City 0

Lonoke 36, Riverview 14

4A-3

Blytheville 54, Harrisburg 0

Highland 28, Gosnell 25

Rivercrest 44, Pocahontas 32

Trumann 43, Jonesboro Westside 9

4A-4

Bauxite 31, Dover 0

Central Arkansas Christian 40, Little Rock Hall 27

Clinton 34, Benton Harmony Grove 7

Pottsville 42, Mayflower 21

4A-7

Arkadelphia 44, Nashville 6

Ashdown 52, Waldron 14

4A-8

DeWitt 49, Star City 20

Hamburg 14, Dumas 7

Monticello 35, Helena-West Helena 6

Warren 55, McGehee 14

3A-1

Booneville 46, Hackett 14

Charleston 51, Greenland 9

Lavaca 49, Cedarville 0

Mansfield 38, West Fork 8

3A-2

Newport 30, Quitman 22

Perryville 20, Yellville-Summit 0

Salem 56, Atkins 14

3A-3

Manila 42, Piggott 14

Walnut Ridge 43,

Palestine-Wheatley 0

3A-4

Bismarck 46, Jessieville 6

Centerpoint 40, Two Rivers 6

Glen Rose 56, Paris 6

Magnet Cove 44, Danville 0

3A-5

Junction City 55, Fouke 20

Prescott 52, Gurdon 7

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove 46,

Drew Central 12

Fordyce 29, Barton 28, OT

2A-1

Bigelow 35, Mountainburg 7

Hector 38, Johnson County Westside 0

2A-2

Des Arc 48, Earle 20

East Poinsett County 46,

Clarendon 18

Marked Tree 43, Marianna 16

McCrory 18, Cross County 12, 3OT

2A-3

Lafayette County 16, Dierks 12

Mineral Springs 48, Foreman 6

Murfreesboro 30, Poyen 16

2A-4

Carlisle 42, Bearden 0

Hazen 65, Hampton 8

England at Baptist Prep, (n)

Nonconference

Hoxie 49, Rison 12

North Platte, Mo. 48,

Conway Christian 12

8-Man

Cedar Ridge 48, Rose Bud 22

Corning 56, Marshall 14

Genoa Central 44, Parkers Chapel 22

Izard County 60, Midland 14

Mountain Pine 64, Marvell-Elaine 28

Mountain View 26, Fountain Lake 0

Spring Hill 40, Brinkley 30

Spring Hill 1, Hermitage 0 (forfeit)

Strong 44, Dermott 8

Subiaco Academy 68,

Cutter-Morning Star 26

Thursday's games

5A-South

Little Rock Parkview 54, Hot Springs 7*

Hot Springs Lakeside 34,

Camden Fairview 20

*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Print Headline: High school football scores

