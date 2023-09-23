High school football scores

Friday's games
7A-Central
Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7
Cabot 27, Jonesboro 14
Conway 56, Little Rock Southwest 0
North Little Rock 41,
Little Rock Central 6
7A-West
Bentonville 73, Springdale Har-Ber 39
Fayetteville 56, Bentonville West 21
Rogers 44, Fort Smith Southside 38
Springdale 28, Rogers Heritage 20
6A-East
Benton 56, El Dorado 7
Little Rock Catholic 45, Searcy 14*
Marion 37, Greene County Tech 0
Sheridan 49, Jacksonville 25
West Memphis 44, Sylvan Hills 13
6A-West
Greenwood 61, Van Buren 17
Lake Hamilton 54, Siloam Springs 7
Little Rock Christian 55,
Pulaski Academy 13
Mountain Home 24, Russellville 21
5A-Central
Joe T. Robinson 35, Watson Chapel 7
Mills 31, White Hall 27
Morrilton 35, Beebe 9
Pine Bluff 41, Maumelle 25
5A-East
Nettleton 34, Batesville 20
Southside Batesville 59,
Forrest City 26
Valley View 42, Paragould 7
Wynne 21, Brookland 17
5A-South
Hope 49, DeQueen 7
Texarkana 28, Magnolia 7
5A-West
Alma 45, Clarksville 14
Farmington 43, Harrison 40
Pea Ridge 41, Prairie Grove 14
Shiloh Christian 49, Dardanelle 7
4A-1
Elkins 41, Gravette 20
Gentry 47, Huntsville 8
Lincoln 48, Green Forest 22
Ozark 50, Berryville 14
4A-2
Harding Academy 42, Stuttgart 6
Heber Springs 42, Cave City 0
Lonoke 36, Riverview 14
4A-3
Blytheville 54, Harrisburg 0
Highland 28, Gosnell 25
Rivercrest 44, Pocahontas 32
Trumann 43, Jonesboro Westside 9
4A-4
Bauxite 31, Dover 0
Central Arkansas Christian 40, Little Rock Hall 27
Clinton 34, Benton Harmony Grove 7
Pottsville 42, Mayflower 21
4A-7
Arkadelphia 44, Nashville 6
Ashdown 52, Waldron 14
4A-8
DeWitt 49, Star City 20
Hamburg 14, Dumas 7
Monticello 35, Helena-West Helena 6
Warren 55, McGehee 14
3A-1
Booneville 46, Hackett 14
Charleston 51, Greenland 9
Lavaca 49, Cedarville 0
Mansfield 38, West Fork 8
3A-2
Newport 30, Quitman 22
Perryville 20, Yellville-Summit 0
Salem 56, Atkins 14
3A-3
Manila 42, Piggott 14
Walnut Ridge 43,
Palestine-Wheatley 0
3A-4
Bismarck 46, Jessieville 6
Centerpoint 40, Two Rivers 6
Glen Rose 56, Paris 6
Magnet Cove 44, Danville 0
3A-5
Junction City 55, Fouke 20
Prescott 52, Gurdon 7
3A-6
Camden Harmony Grove 46,
Drew Central 12
Fordyce 29, Barton 28, OT
2A-1
Bigelow 35, Mountainburg 7
Hector 38, Johnson County Westside 0
2A-2
Des Arc 48, Earle 20
East Poinsett County 46,
Clarendon 18
Marked Tree 43, Marianna 16
McCrory 18, Cross County 12, 3OT
2A-3
Lafayette County 16, Dierks 12
Mineral Springs 48, Foreman 6
Murfreesboro 30, Poyen 16
2A-4
Carlisle 42, Bearden 0
Hazen 65, Hampton 8
England at Baptist Prep, (n)
Nonconference
Hoxie 49, Rison 12
North Platte, Mo. 48,
Conway Christian 12
8-Man
Cedar Ridge 48, Rose Bud 22
Corning 56, Marshall 14
Genoa Central 44, Parkers Chapel 22
Izard County 60, Midland 14
Mountain Pine 64, Marvell-Elaine 28
Mountain View 26, Fountain Lake 0
Spring Hill 40, Brinkley 30
Spring Hill 1, Hermitage 0 (forfeit)
Strong 44, Dermott 8
Subiaco Academy 68,
Cutter-Morning Star 26
Thursday's games
5A-South
Little Rock Parkview 54, Hot Springs 7*
Hot Springs Lakeside 34,
Camden Fairview 20
*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock