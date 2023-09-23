Highway accidents kill 2 men in state

Two men died in crashes on Arkansas roads late Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Ryan Jones, 35, of Dardanelle, was riding a Can-Am Outlander four-wheeler around 10:28 p.m. on Slo Fork Road in rural Yell County when the vehicle left the road and overturned, fatally injuring him, according to a report.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.

James Stribling, 31, of Madison, Miss., died around 10:30 p.m. after he was struck by a 2017 Freightliner while he was in the northbound lane of a construction zone on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County, according to a report.

After he was hit by the truck, Stribling was lying in the road and was hit by three more motorists, the report says. He was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.