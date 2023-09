HOPE 49, DE QUEEN 7

HOPE -- Tyler Patterson passed for 219 yards and scored a touchdown for Hope (2-2, 1-0 5A-South), which defeated De Queen (0-4, 0-1).

Isaac Love rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats. Jamarion Monk added 71 yards and a score.

Tamorien Lindsey, Donovan Jones and K.D. Gulley also scored touchdowns for Hope.